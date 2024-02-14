TMCnet News
New Research by Ivanti Reveals a Quarter of IT Professionals are Considering Quitting Their Job in the Next Six Months
Ivanti, the tech company that elevates and secures Everywhere Work, today announced the results of its Defending IT Talent Report as part of the Everywhere Work Series. The report reveals that a quarter of IT professionals are seriously contemplating leaving their current jobs within the next six months, potentially costing US companies upwards of 145 billion dollars. These statistics highlight the pressing need for organizations to relieve the burden experienced by IT professionals due to the shift to hybrid and remote work.
According to the research, IT professionals are 1.4 times more likely to disengage and "quiet quit" their jobs compared to other knowledge workers. Furthermore, a mere 8% of organizations are prioritizing automation for repetitive tasks in 2023, despite its potential to alleviate the workload pressures faced by IT teams.
The Defending IT Talent Report reveals several key challenges faced by IT professionals and security experts:
- 73% increase in workloads due to hybrid or remote working, leading to 1 in 4 reporting burnout.
Despite these challenges, the vast majority of IT professionals (84%) want to continue to work remotely at least some of the time.
"IT teams are the driving force making Everywhere Work a reality for organizations, yet they are grappling with a heavy workload," said Jeff Abbott, CEO at Ivanti. "In fact, organizations continue to struggle to retain IT talent (a decadeslong problem) - and it is costing them productivity gains and affecting their bottom line. Companies must embrace automation to alleviate IT workloads, ultimately fostering a destination environment that retains premier IT professionals and cultivates a competitive advantage. We've spent years digitally transforming all corners of the usiness, now is the time to transform the IT environments and help the people that make all of the transformation possible."
The report emphasizes that IT talent disengagement, quiet quitting, and turnover are not a result of remote work itself but stem from the lack of resources, tools, and support available to these employees. It outlines six actionable steps businesses can take to enable Everywhere Work for IT and security professionals:
- Diagnose IT work-life pressure points: Use internal surveys and one-on-ones to get a pulse on mindsets at work. From there, take note of the specific pressure points brought on by hybrid and remote work.
To learn more about the results of Ivanti's Defending IT Talent report, please visit here.
Methodology
To gain a better understanding of the impact of Everywhere Work on IT talent, Ivanti surveyed 1,800 IT professionals and C-level executives across the globe. The goal was to get a pulse on the quality of their work lives, the impact of flexible and hybrid work arrangements on workload, and what organizations can do to support and retain high-value IT talent.
In total, the Everywhere Work Report series surveyed 8,400 executive leaders, IT professionals and office workers in Q1-2023 to understand the attitudes, expectations and challenges facing organizations and their employees in an Everywhere Work environment. Insights collected here are based on responses from a subset of that study: IT professionals and executive leaders. Our goal: to map out the steps organizations must take to activate the "future of work" vision.
