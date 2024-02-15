TMCnet News
New Builders Capital Rebate Program Helps Borrowers Earn Back Construction Loan Origination Fees
PUYALLUP, Wash., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital recently launched a new Material Order Rebate (MOR) program that can help borrowers earn rebates on the purchase of home building materials that will be applied to offset loan origination fees – up to the full amount of the origination fee.
"No other lender in the country is capable of offering this revolutionary program." - Josh Craig Co-President
When clients close a construction loan with Builders Capital, they can order their building materials through the proprietary BIMQuote platform. This is a robust national network of leading material suppliers, combined with state-of-the-art technology which can save the borrower both time and money, while also easing the hassle of the ordering process.
Now with the new Material Order Rebate program, when borrowers use the BIMQuote platform to order as few or as many material categories as they want, they will now earn a rebate on each category selected. This results in even more savings once the purchase is complete.
"The core of our mission is to be The Builder's Most Valued Relationship in all that we do," said Rob Trent, CEO. "We developed this program, in partnership with BIMQuote, to double down on that mission to move beyond just providing best-in-class financing options. We're offering building mterials at prices only previously available to large public home builders. This completely levels the playing field for our private home builder clients, allowing them to become more competitive with professional builders and gain market share. Beyond flexible financing options and superb servicing, our new Material Order Rebate program is a key differentiator for Builders Capital and an incredible benefit to our clients."
"No other lender in the country is capable of offering this revolutionary program," said Josh Craig, Co-President at Builders Capital. "We have invested heavily in proprietary technology to give our borrowers the best possible experience for submitting new applications, requesting draws, managing loan portfolios, and now ordering building materials and custom plan designs. With over 14,000 active units in our portfolio, this represents billions of dollars in potential material orders allowing significant cost savings from national and local material providers for our borrowers. This is only the beginning of a continued stream of new value-added benefits we will deliver in our pursuit of removing friction from the home building process and leveling the playing field for private builders to compete in the market."
