[August 11, 2023] New Jersey Selects FEV Tutor for New High-Impact Tutoring Program

The State of New Jersey Department of Education has selected FEV Tutor as an approved pre-qualified vendor for its new High-Impact Tutoring Program. Launching for the 2023-24 academic year to provide high-impact tutoring interventions for students who were disproportionately affected by the pandemic, the program will promote academic recovery and accelerated learning with an emphasis on third and fourth grade students. School districts interested in the program can apply through the State Department of Education's Electronic Web-Enabled Grants (EWEG) system. Applications for the grant are due by Sept. 20. Successful applicants will then receive FEV Tutor's information and other vetted and approved vendors to choose from while being given the opportunity to apply for reimbursements for associated expenditures. Performed one-on-one or in small group settings for New Jersey's program, high-impact tutoring focuses on consistency and frequency, with multiple weekly sessions hosted by the same tutor. "New Jersey's High-Impact Tutoring Program is the right step for helping students get back on track and ultimately excel in their academic journeys," said Laura Ficher, Chief Growth Officer at FEV Tutor. "As we've seen aroundthe country, many early learners - particularly elementary age and those who were already experiencing challenges - came out of the pandemic with complex educational needs. FEV Tutor is proud to be selected for this new program and remains well positioned to join states like New Jersey and others in addressing equity and achievement gaps for students."



New Jersey is the latest state to select FEV Tutor to be a part of a number of new tutoring initiatives rolling out for students nationwide over the last several years. It's also the second in the tri-state area after Connecticut's selection of FEV Tutor for their new, High-Dosage Tutoring (HDT) Program in June. Created chiefly to address educational challenges brought on or accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey and other state programs have focused on younger students, given the importance of education in the early developmental stages. With a limited group of vendors chosen, New Jersey's selection reaffirms FEV Tutor's ability to provide evidence-based tutoring services at scale and underscores its proven track record of positive student outcomes. FEV Tutor has offered targeted high-impact tutoring interventions since 2010, particularly for hard-to-reach and low-performing students. Since then, FEV Tutor has developed a growing number of partnerships with school districts across the country and has been honored as one of the leading services in the space by Tech & Learning, EdTech Digest, Tech Edvocate and more.

FEV Tutor's research-based model has supported over 2 million students in millions of sessions across several hundred school districts and counting. Through FEV Tutor's personalized initiatives and consultative and collaborative approach, students learn at a faster rate than their non-FEV Tutor peers. About FEV Tutor FEV Tutor is the leading research- and evidence-based online tutoring platform working nationally to effect change in K-12 education. Its ESSA-approved programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner school, district, charter school, and other organizations to accelerate learning for every student. FEV Tutor leverages technology to deliver 1:1 high-impact and transformative personalized learning pathways through live, virtual tutoring sessions. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com or follow us on Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230811323293/en/

