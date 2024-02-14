TMCnet News
New Data: Most Prescribers, Pharmacists Agree Team-Based Care Benefits Patients, Lowers Costs
A significant majority of prescribers, 9 in 10, and virtually all pharmacists see team-based care as beneficial to patients and would reduce the total cost of care, according to a new Surescripts® survey.
The survey revealed that while a majority of providers believe it's important for the healthcare industry to move to team-based care, there are other challenges that stand in the way of improving the delivery of patient care.
Key findings:
"Hearing directly from providers reveals a growing consensus between prescribers and pharmacists who agree that a team-based approach to care benefits patients and may help lower costs," said Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Surescripts. "It also provides further clarity into what's behind clinician burnout and growing gaps in primary care that have resulted in just one PCP for every 1,500 people in nearly half of the 3,233 U.S. counties."
"This report serves as an urgent reminder of the opportunity the broader healthcare industry has to evolve, advancing policies, payment structures and technology to truly empower provider care teams so patients continue to have access to affordable, quality healthcare no matter where they live," added Harvey.
Dig deeper into the survey: Prescribers & Pharmacists Look for More Collaboration & New Technologies to Improve Care
ICYMI: Does your county have a PCP shortage? Find out with Surescripts' new interactive map and learn more about How Care Teams Are Evolving to Fill Primary Care Gaps.
Surescripts partnered with APCO Insight™ to conduct a survey between May 22 and May 30, 2023, to understand the opinions and attitudes of pharmacists and prescribers (including physicians, physician's assistants and nurse practitioners) on a variety of topics around the healthcare industry including job priorities and challenges, impressions of the wider industry and views toward expanding pharmacists' role in patient care. A total of 509 individuals completed the online survey.
About Surescripts
Our purpose is to serve the nation through simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing, in order to increase patient safety, lower costs and ensure quality care. At Surescripts, we align healthcare organizations across the nation and convene the Surescripts Network Alliance® to give healthcare professionals the trusted insights they need to serve patients. Together, we're making interoperability an everyday reality, making it simpler to choose medications patients can afford and adhere to, and getting specialty medications to patients more efficiently. Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us at twitter.com/surescripts.
