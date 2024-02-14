TMCnet News
|
New Class Wizard Now Available in Black Desert Mobile
SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new class "Wizard" has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. To celebrate his arrival, Adventurers can also expect to enjoy various events and redeem valuable rewards.
Wizard, the prophet who has once again transcended his limitations, wields powerful magic against his enemies. By utilizing his Rod as a Main Weapon and Knife as Sub-Weapon, Wizard showcases explosive magic skills. Along with his ability to quickly escape from dangerous situations, he proves his true strength in large-scale battles.
Wizard's main skills are as follows:
Last but not least, to celebrate the summer season, a Black Spirit Ice Statue will spawn at certain times at Terrmian Beach during the event period. Adventurers can gather various rewards including "Chaos Crystals," "Path of Glory S10 Entry Pass," "300% Hot Time (1 Hour)" by defeating the Black Spirit Ice Statue.
Watch Wizard in action:
Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-class-wizard-now-available-in-black-desert-mobile-301895668.html
SOURCE Pearl Abyss
10/04/2010
05/12/2011
Continental Breakfast Served
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 8:30am
Understanding Both Sides of the M&A Paradigm
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 1:00-1:45pm
Harnessing Endpoint Protection in Cyber Security
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 1:00-1:25pm