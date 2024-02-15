[August 03, 2023] New Fairview Microwave Wi-Fi 6E Antennas Provide Access to Latest Frequency Bands Tweet

Product Line Offers High-Speed Data Transmission and Broad Frequency Band Coverage IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of on-demand RF, microwave and millimeter-wave components, has announced its new line of Wi-Fi 6E antennas set to deliver flawless network communications across various applications. The newly introduced antennas also offer access to the latest Wi-Fi 6E frequency bands, ensuring high compatibility and ultra-fast gigabit transmissions. This technology handles demanding networking requirements with ease and is key for businesses aiming to stay at the forefront of their respective industries. The Wi-Fi 6E antennas come with a variety of connector options including RSP, SMA or Type N connectors. This ensures a perfect fit for all types of network environments. Engineered for long-range, point-to-point connections, these high-gain antennas act as a megaphone for data, reaching farther than ever before. Moreover, they are not just technically superor but physically robust. Constructed to withstand even the harshest weather conditions, they provide a reliable choice for all geographical locations.



The Wi-Fi 6E antennas' broad bandwidth support ensures they can handle heavy-duty networking with ease, delivering gigabit-speed transmissions regardless of the data load. Furthermore, the integration of MIMO technology facilitates speedy multi-in, multi-out signal paths, eliminating lag and transforming network experiences. "Our Wi-Fi 6E antennas are all about optimizing performance and flexibility. They guarantee efficient, top-speed data transmission at all times, catering to the requirements of in-building connections, mobile networking or point-to-point communications," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas.

Fairview Microwave's new Wi-Fi 6E antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries please call +1 (949) 261-1920. About Fairview Microwave: A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand. About Infinite Electronics: Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fairview-microwave-wi-fi-6e-antennas-provide-access-to-latest-frequency-bands-301891905.html SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

