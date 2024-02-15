TMCnet News
|
New Venture Group of Companies Announces the Commercialization of its Proprietary Customizable Bio-communication Software Programs
EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - New Venture Group of Companies (the "Company") is pleased to announce today the launch of its proprietary customizable bio-communication software programs (the "Software") for commercial use in the botanical, cannabis, medical and natural health/nutraceutical sectors.
Equity Crowdfunding Offering
The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to complete an Equity Crowdfunding financing under National Instrument 45-110 of up to 10,000,000 shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The minimum investment is $100 and the maximum investment is $2,500. The Offering is expected to close on or around October 31, 2023.
The Company intends to use the proceeds mainly for working capital for further development of its proprietary customizable bio-communication software programs, marketing and sales, licensing and production costs for its cannabis and natural health/nutraceutical formulations to be brought to market, and meeting the minimum requirements to make application to the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) for listing subject to the approval of the the applicable regulatory bodies.
Customizable Bio-Communication Software Programs
The Software can be customized to each company's needs in creating botanical, cannabis, or natural health/nutraceutical product formulations for specific demographics, medical indications, or health and wellness needs, testing existing products available in the market, and testing concept products or organic materials (eg. botanicals, cannabis strains, herbs, vitamins or minerals) before proceeding with growing or processing.
The Software can also be customized for treatment protocols for specific natural health modalities (eg. acupuncture), identifying stressors in the eleven systems of the body and its respective organs, glands and parts, and as a non-invasive option for laboratory tests found on lab requisition forms without having to take blood or urine samples.
Proprietary Customizable Bio-Communication Software Solutions
The Software can provide companies in highly competitive industries with novel solutions and taking an innovative approach to:
Cannabis and Natural Health Product Formulations
Cannabis Formulations
Natural Health/Nutraceutical Product Formulations
Proprietary High-Volume Extraction Technology Solutions
The Company also has access to a local innovative science-based technology company that is a commercial manufacturer of high quality botanical, cannabinoid and natural health/nutraceutical based formulations, ingredients and products. They utilize a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that can extract up to 12,000 kg/day of biomass with purity rates in excess of 90%+ and recover up to 99% of the targeted organic matter in the biomass. They also have a science lab that is focused on innovation, with expertise in formulations and technologies offering unique solutions in the botanical, cannabis, and natural health/nutraceutical sectors.
Medical Cannabis Consultations
We are now offering medical cannabis consultations using our proprietary customizable bio-communication software.
We are also looking for test subjects, both men and women aged 18+ to conduct further research and testing to develop additional botanical, cannabis and natural health/nutraceutical product formulations.
About New Venture Group Of Companies
New Venture Group of Companies (the "Company") is an innovative life sciences technology based company that designs and builds customized bio-communication software programs (the "Software") for the botanical, cannabis, medical, and natural health/nutraceutical sectors.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-venture-group-of-companies-announces-the-commercialization-of-its-proprietary-customizable-bio-communication-software-programs-301892203.html
SOURCE New Venture Group of Companies
02/08/2016
10/05/2010
Understanding Both Sides of the M&A Paradigm
Date: 2/15/24
Time: 1:00-1:45pm
Future of Work Expo #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall Grand Opening
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 3:00-7:00pm
Special Presentation TBA
Date: 2/14/24
Time: 1:00-1:25pm