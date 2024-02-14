[August 01, 2023] New U.S. Mobile Banking Market Share for Credit Unions, Banks Published by William Mills Agency and FI Navigator Tweet

William Mills Agency, the largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in the financial industry has created two new infographics depicting U.S. credit union and bank mobile market shares based on number of installations. The data was provided by FI Navigator, an innovative data and analytics firm whose proprietary platform tracks technologies and digital capabilities of more than 7,200 financial institutions. Please download the infographics here: https://info.williammills.com/mobile-banking-market-leaders-credit-union-installs-2023

https://info.williammills.com/mobile-banking-software-market-leaders-for-banks-2023



"Considering the intense focus of U.S. financial institutions getting digital right, this information is important for banks and credit unions as they strive to understand their options for enhancing their digital experiences," said Scott Mills, president, William Mills Agency. Steve Cotton, FI Navigator's CEO and founder said, "In banking's rapidly evolving digital transformation, executives must make faster decisions to ensure their institutions are keeping pace. Our coverage of every institution and solution provider ensures those critical decisions will be well-informed." About FI Navigator

FI Navigator provides a web-based banking vertical data and analytics platform to industry vendors and consultants and the financial institutions they serve. Their solutions instantly allow executives to develop strategy or to identify opportunities in profitability, franchise growth, risk management and product offering. Additionally, vertical vendors and consultants leverage FI Navigator to augment client strategy, sales and marketing. All components of FI Navigator's offering center on enhancing financial institution performance. For more information, visit www.fi-navigator.com. About William Mills Agency William Mills Agency is the nation's largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly-traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.

