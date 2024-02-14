TMCnet News
New Publication Highlights Real World Impact of Trilaciclib on Myelosuppressive Events in Patients with Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC)
- Results Confirm that Trilaciclib Reduces Single and Multilineage Grade =3 Myelosuppressive Hematologic Adverse Events (HAEs) Including Neutropenia, Anemia, and Thrombocytopenia -
- Analyses Showed Consistently Lower Cytopenia-Related Healthcare Utilization and All-Cause Hospitalization Among Patients Receiving Trilaciclib –
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the publication of real world outcomes data from published and new unpublished studies showing the potential of trilaciclib to reduce single and multilineage myelosuppressive events associated with chemotherapy, cytopenia-related healthcare utilization, and hospitalizations in adults being treated for extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). This review of real-world experience with trilaciclib was published in Advanced Therapy.
“This review provides important evidence of the broad benefit of trilaciclib utilization among patients with ES-SCLC to support treatment decisions,” said Dr. Jerome Goldschmidt, Medical Oncologist with the Blue Ridge Cancer Center in Blacksburg, VA and the U.S. Oncology Network and lead author of the study. “The findings add to the growing body of evidence supporting the benefits of trilaciclib that were demonstrated in the clinical trials that led to its approval. The effect of trilaciclib on reducing grade 3 and 4 myelosuppressive HAEs as well as dose reduction and treatment delay should translate into improved clinical outcomes and QoL among these patients. Moreover, potential reduction in cytopenia-related healthcare utilization and hospitalizations may alleviate overall burden of ES-SCLC on healthcare systems.”
The publication, entitled, “Real-World Outcomes of Trilaciclib Among Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Receiving Chemotherapy,” was the result of a comprehensive literature review and synthesized published and new unpublished real-world studies of trilaciclib-treated and comparable non-trilaciclib-treated patients with ES-SCLC. Outcomes were compared qualitatively between the trilaciclib and historical non-trilaciclib reference groups, and between first line trilaciclib initiators and the overall trilaciclib population.
Existing real-world studies in ES-SCLC consistently demonstrate that trilaciclib-treated patients had numerically lower prevalence of single and multilineage grade?=?3 myelosuppressive HAEs and lower cytopenia-related healthcare utilization, in reference to comparable historical non-trilaciclib cohorts. The real-world outcomes associated with trilaciclib are consistent with clinical trials, despite a higher proportion of elderly population, poorer performance status, and variation in timing of initiation of trilaciclib in real-world studies.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, that trilaciclib may reduce single and multilineage grade?=?3 myelosuppressive HAEs and cytopenia-related healthcare utilization among patients with ES-SCLC in the real world, that utilization of trilaciclib may translate into improved clinical outcomes and QoL among these patients, and that usage may alleviate overall burden of ES-SCLC on healthcare systems, are based on the company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the company’s dependence on the commercial success of COSELA (trilaciclib); the development and commercialization of new drug products is highly competitive; the company’s ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the company’s initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a commercial-stage company; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
