New Zealand Data Center Market Analysis 2022-2023 & 2028: Opportunities in Existing and Upcoming Facilities Across IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards
DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Zealand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The New Zealand data center market is expected to reach a value of 1.7 billion by 2028 from $1 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.23%
This comprehensive report dives into the intricacies of the New Zealand data center market, examining its market share in great detail. From existing facilities to upcoming developments, it scrutinizes the investments made in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards.
The report presents an in-depth analysis of various segments, providing valuable insights into market sizing and investment estimation. Key investors, including AWS, Canberra Data Centres, Datacom, Data Vault, and others, have been actively involved in the New Zealand data center market. Notably, the country boasts around 30 operational colocation data centers, most of which adhere to the rigorous Tier III standards.
The report highlights New Zealand's favorable position in terms of AI adoption preparedness, as indicated by the Government AI Readiness Index 2022 report by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. Moreover, the New Zealand government and enterprises have strategically increased investments in submarine cables, revolutionizing fiber infrastructure and improving connectivity.
The government's emphasis on cloud usage, through initiatives like the Government Cloud Strategy and the New Zealand Government Common Capability Cloud (GCCC) program, further underlines the nation's commitment to technological advancement.
Additionally, the Open Government Data program promotes transparency, accountability, and innovation by enhancing the accessibility and availability of government data. As New Zealand's digital economy experiences exponential growth, driven by the surging popularity of video streaming and AR/VR applications, this report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market's potential and future prospects.
