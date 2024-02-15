TMCnet News
New Survey Shows Perceptions of AI Use in Healthcare Are Changing
Tebra, a leader in practice automation solutions for independent healthcare providers, today announced the results of its survey on perceptions of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. The survey report shows what patients and providers think about using AI technology in the doctor's office. One of the most notable findings is that 8 in 10 Americans believe that AI has the potential to improve the quality of healthcare, reduce costs, and increase accessibility. In addition, over 1 in 10 healthcare professionals use AI technologies currently, and almost 50% intend to adopt these technologies in the future. Tebra's 2023 "Perceptions of AI in healthcare" report is available for download here.
"Overall, the adoption of generative AI in the healthcare industry holds tremendous potential for revolutionizing healthcare delivery, enhancing diagnostic capabilities, and improving patient outcomes. As ethical and policy frameworks continue to evolve, we can expect to see further integration of AI technologies in various aspects o healthcare in the future," Kevin Marasco, chief marketing officer of Tebra, said. "The 2023 Perceptions of AI in healthcare report is a great resource for practices to see what their peers and the public are saying about using AI-powered chatbots to help identify patterns, offer diagnostic suggestions, and provide treatment recommendations."
Other key findings include:
Still, many people expressed caution: 53% of patients felt that AI is a tool to augment rather than replace providers, and 43% preferred human interaction and touch. Furthermore, 47% worried that AI may not yet be able to diagnose and treat health conditions accurately.
Methodology
Tebra conducted the survey behind the 2023 Perceptions of AI in healthcare report online in the spring of 2023. Over 1,000 U.S. patients and 500 healthcare professionals across the United States responded. The survey captured data on what patients and providers think about using AI tools in healthcare. For the complete methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Tebra.
About Tebra
In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra - a complete practice automation solution for independent healthcare providers. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.
