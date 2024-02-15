[July 26, 2023] New Privacy & Cybersecurity Training for Health Care Based on Real-World Experiences Tweet

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Known for its leadership in providing comprehensive privacy and security education for clinicians, OntarioMD (OMD) has launched new CME-accredited privacy and cybersecurity training for the broader health care industry. The new training is relevant to clinicians working in primary and community care, and in hospital settings. They learn about current leading practices and gain practical knowledge such as how to recognize phishing emails and many other cyber threats. OntarioMD's privacy and security training uses real-life scenarios and original cybersecurity content OMD worked with physicians, regulators, hospital representatives and other stakeholders to develop the latest content on legal obligations and how to protect dat from unauthorized access. The training is relevant for clinicians practicing in an increasingly digital world. The training is available 24/7, in English and French.



"Since 2017, OntarioMD has addressed an important and growing need to protect clinicians practicing in the community from privacy breaches and cyberattacks" said Robert Fox, CEO of OMD, "the need has grown for more training and resources for clinicians, wherever they practice, as new threats have emerged". "Online training, available on demand, at no charge, through any Internet-connected device, makes it easy for clinicians and their support staff keep on top of their obligations to protect patients' personal health information," adds Ariane Siegel, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, OMD, "we have created timely training with original cybersecurity content and scenarios informed by real-world clinician experiences."

In addition to convenient access to the training, family doctors and specialists receive continuing medical education (CME) credits for completing this module. The training is also highly recommended for all allied health professionals. All users receive a printable certificate of completion as a reminder to refresh their privacy and security knowledge at least once a year. OMD offers two online privacy and security training modules, each with its own CME credits and certificate: OMD Privacy & Security Training Module for the Health Care Sector OMD Virtual Care Privacy & Security Training Module OMD is committed to supporting Ontario clinicians with their use of digital health tools. Our staff are located across the province to connect clinicians to the tools they need and to train them on how to use them effectively. OMD Advisors are available at clinicians' convenience to answer questions about privacy and security and all aspects of the training. Contact [email protected] for assistance. About OntarioMD (OMD) OMD's dedication to providing value to Ontario's patients and the health system through digital health products and services has been recognized with multiple awards for excellence, leadership and innovation. Our staff have connected more than 30,000 Ontario clinicians and their staff to our products and services that integrate patient data to enhance patient care. We support them with our extensive knowledge of clinical practice, and our digital health expertise. We partner with governments across Canada and with the private sector to accelerate digital care for Canadians. OntarioMD is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association. It is funded by the Province of Ontario. SOURCE OntarioMD Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]