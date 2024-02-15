[July 26, 2023] New Relic Launches Interactive Application Security Testing Tweet

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced the public preview of New Relic Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST). New Relic IAST goes beyond incumbent security testing solutions by providing continuous visibility and context into security findings, advanced detection accuracy with near zero false positives, proof-of-exploit, and guided remediation to eliminate vulnerabilities before deploying applications to production. New Relic's patented deterministic technique provides automated vulnerability validation via real-world attack simulation, enabling engineers, DevOps, and security teams to focus on high-priority security risks and ship code faster with speed and confidence. Available as part of the New Relic all-in-one observability platform, the public preview comes with a free 90-day trial period to bring the power of observability and security to every engineer, driving platform adoption and increased data flow into the New Relic platform. "To help engineers future-proof applications and minimize security concerns, it's imperative that they reimagine the way they build and secure cloud-native applications," said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. "Adopting a converged observability and security approach is a must in order to help engineers deliver optimized user experiences. Developers have long used New Relic APM to identify and address performance issues not just in production, but before they deploy new versions of applications as well. Now, they can use the same New Relic APM agent to power actionable vulnerability insights and reduce security risks earlier before it impacts their organization's bottom line." "More secure applications help protect customer's personal data, enhance privacy, and reduce disruptions. In turn, this leads organizations to realize key competitive advantages like increased customer trust and loyalty, reduced financial losses, greater regulatory compliance, improved operational efficiency, and better risk mitigation-ultimately contributing to the long-term success and sustainability of their business," said IDC Group Vice President Stephen Elliot. "Applying security testing during the application development and testing stages can ensure issues are caught well before they impact customers, while helping modernize the SDLC by providing customers with a more secure and highly reliable experience." The growth in DevOps has enabled teams to build and ship software faster than ever before-yet 85% of applications still contain vulnerabilities. With vulnerabilities and exposures expected to rise throughout this year to 1,900 per month, engineering and security teams must take a context-driven approach that accurately identifies, prioritizes, and verifies vulnerabilities wih proof-of-exploit for faster remediation. And, current application security testing methods often rely on a reactive approach, which can result in increased costs, false positives, and missed release cycles.



New Relic IAST can help software engineers and security teams solve these issues by providing much needed visibility and rapid detection while nearly eliminating the false positives found in other application security testing methods. It leverages the New Relic patented deterministic technique to identify and provide automated vulnerability validation with proof-of-exploit, which reduces noise and enables more effective and faster remediation. Key features and benefits include:

360 visibility: View the application stack and associated relationships with context-driven insights to reduce blind spots and validate remediation efforts.

View the application stack and associated relationships with context-driven insights to reduce blind spots and validate remediation efforts. Reduce false positives: Advanced detection accuracy, risk-based prioritization, and automated vulnerability validation ensure teams focus on real security risks.

Advanced detection accuracy, risk-based prioritization, and automated vulnerability validation ensure teams focus on real security risks. Proof of exploit: Find, fix, and verify exploitable vulnerabilities with dynamic assessment capabilities that pinpoint the source of vulnerabilities by simulating real-world attacks.

Find, fix, and verify exploitable vulnerabilities with dynamic assessment capabilities that pinpoint the source of vulnerabilities by simulating real-world attacks. Accelerate remediation: Guided remediation, guardrails, and status tracking help developers avoid critical mistakes across the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Guided remediation, guardrails, and status tracking help developers avoid critical mistakes across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Scale at will: Easy deployment via existing APM agent and seamless integration with CI/CD pipelines and ticketing systems prevent disruption of existing processes and workflows. "Our team has historically relied on traditional, complex tools to identify security risks, causing us to spend a lot of time and resources to find and fix vulnerabilities before they could impact our business and our customers," said Agustín Paroli, Head of IT Operations at D24. "New Relic IAST empowers our developers to code with confidence by automating work and providing a comprehensive view of security risks, including real-time feedback, accuracy, and context-aware security analysis-all in the context of our observability practice and without impeding the development process. This enables our team to prioritize security and observability, helping them identify risks earlier in the development lifecycle and deliver a better experience for our customers." New Relic IAST comes on the heels of the general availability of New Relic Vulnerability Management, which allows enterprises to manage security vulnerabilities as an integrated part of their observability practice and open third-party data integrations. New Relic IAST is currently available in public preview as part of the New Relic platform. To get started, contact your New Relic account representative or sign up for a free account. Existing users can activate their preview by logging into their New Relic account today. Legacy and site license accounts must migrate to consumption billing for preview access. For more information, check out the: Blog post

Webpage About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release, and the associated blog post and website, contain "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic Interactive Application Security Testing, and its capabilities and anticipated benefits related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726291859/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]