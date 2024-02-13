TMCnet News
New Sustainability Report Reveals 7 Trends Shaping the Global Business Landscape in 2023
NEW YORK and LONDON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - AccountAbility, a trusted global ESG Consulting and Standards firm with a three-decade history in guiding leaders to build better companies, today released their AccountAbility 7 Sustainability Trends 2023 Report. Leveraging the firm's global consulting, research, and standards experience, the report provides timely data, comprehensive insights, and action-oriented guidance to help organizations across industries and geographies make informed sustainability decisions towards meeting their business objectives.
"Consumers and society, as a whole, are expecting more (and different) from business – in an atmosphere of low trust and high expectations," comments AccountAbility CEO Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser. "Today, the sustainability agenda is central to business competitiveness. Leaders recognize the financial imperatives of moving to a more sustainable economy and the business potential this presents. With this 7 Sustainability Trends 2023 Report, we enable organizations to navigate the fast-changing ESG landscape and focus on the meaningful trends that are shaping the business agenda."
The AccountAbility 7 Sustainability Trends 2023 Report provides organizations and businesses with timely and valuable insights into the most pressing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. In identifying and analyzing these latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in sustainability, the report enables broader strategic planning, informed decision-making, and effective stakeholder engagement. This report helps organizations align their strategies with evolving sustainability priorities, anticipate future developments, and address risks and opportunities proactively.
Furthermore, the report is designed to enhance investor confidence, supporting sustainability reporting, facilitate knowledge sharing, and promote policyand regulation alignment. The AccountAbility 7 Sustainability Trends 2023 Report is an important tool to help organizations stay at the forefront of these important developments, drive positive change, position themselves as leaders in sustainability, and deliver on their business agenda.
The AccountAbility 7 Sustainability Trends 2023 Report was researched and compiled by the firm's Global Leadership, Consulting, Research, and Standards teams and benefits from the firm's extensive work with prominent global organizations across Industries, including Financial Services, Energy & Extractives, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Consumer Packaged Goods, Telecom & Technology, Foundations, Governments, and others, in jurisdictions including the US, UK, EU, Mid-East, and Asia.
The AccountAbility 7 Sustainability Trends 2023 – Highlights
To download the AccountAbility 7 Sustainability Trends 2023 Report, visit www.accountability.org
About AccountAbility?
AccountAbility is a global Consulting and Standards firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations to innovate and advance the global Sustainability / ESG agenda by improving the practices, performance, and impact of organizations. The firm focuses on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients to succeed. AccountAbility is a Public Benefit Corporation, operating globally through a highly qualified team from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai. The firm is the recipient of multiple business awards from the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International. Learn more at?www.accountability.org.?
