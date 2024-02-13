TMCnet News
New GrammarlyGO Features Empower Students to Use Generative AI Responsibly
Grammarly, the company delivering AI communication assistance to over 30 million people, 50,000 professional teams, and 3,000 educational institutions daily, today announced new features that guide students in leveraging generative AI to augment-not replace-their critical thinking and communication skills. These features will start rolling out in late August in GrammarlyGO, the on-demand, generative AI-powered tool that works everywhere students do, in time for the 2023/24 school year.
With these new features coming to GrammarlyGO, students can learn to use generative AI conscientiously-helping educational institutions uphold academic integrity and prepare students for the AI-connected workplace:
Grammarly has long provided real-time, best-in-class writing suggestions to help students communicate with clarity and confidence wherever they write. Grammarly can now support students throughout their entire writing journey-from early ideation of an essay outline to writing and organizing arguments, revising for clarity and correctness, and more.
Thousands of leading educational institutions, like Berkeley, Cornell University, Harvard Medical School, Howard University, Johns Hopkins University, and IIM Ahmedabad, already trust Grammarly to empower students to achieve better outcomes through effective communication. Grammarly holds enterprise-grade attestations and certifications and a suite of compliances and certifications that put customers first-never selling or renting data. GrammarlyGO also upholds Grammarly's long-standing commitment to security, privacy, and responsible AI development.
Learn more about Grammarly's perspective on the responsible use of AI in education here. For more on Grammarly's features for students, visit www.grammarly.com/students. Learn more about Grammarly for Education at www.grammarly.com/edu.
About Grammarly
Grammarly is on a mission to improve lives by improving communication. Every day, 30 million people and over 50,000 teams worldwide trust Grammarly's AI and human expertise to help ideate, compose, revise, and comprehend communications. Our product offerings-Grammarly Free, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, and Grammarly for Education-deliver secure, contextually relevant support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is one of TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in AI, a member of the Forbes Cloud 100, and one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces. Learn more at grammarly.com/about.
