New MSL Data Identifies Specific Barriers to Entry and Success for Diverse Creators

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MSL U.S. released new data identifying critical moments, milestones and barriers in a diverse creator's professional trajectory. In particular, BIPOC creators experience the most notable hurdles entering the field: while 73% of white influencers will have landed their first paid engagement within a year, just 46% of BIPOC talent will reach the same milestone – a delay that ultimately impedes their long-term success. MSL has also announced two actions it is taking as a follow up to industry-leading 'Time to Face the Influencer Pay Gap' report, including publishing its own pay equity best practices.
"With these new data, best practices for benchmarking and commitments, MSL is continuing critical work to improve DEI in the influencer marketing space at a time when creators are continuing to evolve the professional community," said MSL U.S. CEO Diana Littman. We encourage the industry to move from advocacy to action and applaud those in our industry who are driving awareness and change around this important issue."
Key takeaways from MSL's latest data include:
A new world: creators wield unprecedented influence with Gen Z
With Gen Z (18 to 26 years old) emerging as the world's most powerful and diverse consumer by 20261, achieving equity for diverse creators in influencer marketing is a moral and business imperative.
"While there has been some debate around the future of the creator economy and how much influence they actually wield, the bottom-line is that Gen Z is unpersuaded by standard marketing and demand a high degree of engagement — which means influencers, especially with lower follower count hold an outsized value. Our pulse check gave us a clear signal of exactly that. Simply put, reaching this audience who are driven by values like authenticity and equity means unleashing a diverse team of influencers who don't just look like them but share their mindset and values," said Shreya Mukherjee, MSL U.S. Chief Strategy Officer.
The first year: a pivotal moment in a diverse creator's journey
Additional findings on barriers to entry and success creators face include:
Lack of equitable pay: Black and BIPOC creators charge less for more
The findings also suggest Black and BIPOC influencers are held to a different standard than white influencers for less pay:
Equity comes from looking at everything a creator brings to the table, and this latest data underscores the need for creator compensation to be calculated as a combination of multiple social media metrics, resonance and content quality. Hiring an influencer is not just about creating content. Brands are paying for talent, reach, quality, engagement and much more.
Steps toward equity
MSL is committed to driving change and taking actionable steps towards equity, ensuring everyone is moving from advocacy to action. These latest steps include:
Additionally, MSL's partnership with The Influencer League extends into 2023, including the creation and implementation of an industry-leading curriculum covering best practices, content creation, pricing and negotiation for creators.
Methodology
MSL conducted comprehensive research from October 2022 to March 2023. The work encompasses a multi-platform research approach, including expert interviews; this primary research tapped into 550 U.S. influencers, review of the cultural, societal and influencer landscape; and distinct findings from MSL's proprietary influencer marketing platform, Fluency. Influencers surveyed were asked to report their follower count engagement rate, views, pay rates, race and income from brands. Additionally, MSL and Reputation Leaders surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,000+ consumers in the US about cultural and societal influencers.
1 Fry, R., & Parker, K. (2018, November 15). Early benchmarks show "post-millennials" on track to be most diverse, best-educated generation yet. Pew Research Center's Social & Demographic Trends Project. https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2018/11/15/early-benchmarks-show-post-millennials-on-track-to-be-most-diverse-best-educated-generation-yet/
2 The Myers Report. (2020, June 13). The black-white divide on industry diversity efforts. here's the facts. MediaVillage.org. https://www.mediavillage.com/article/survey-is-the-media-and-advertising-community-doing-its-best-to-advance-diversity-equality-and-inclusion/
