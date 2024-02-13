[July 24, 2023] New App Helps Keep Users Safe with Real-Time Alerts During Meet-ups Tweet

RALEIGH, N.C., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Meet Alert is excited to announce the launch of a new mobile app to help keep users safe during meet-ups. Taking preventative measures to ensure your safety when meeting new people has never been more important than now. Whether you're a customer, a business acquaintance, on a date, or are a private seller, Safe Meet Alert is here to assist you in making sure you're safe all the time! Safe Meet Alert's mission is to give users peace of mind when they meet up with new people or acquire new business. Their app offers four safety features to ensure everyone's safety, which include inputting emergency contacts, setting up the details of the meet-up, inputting a personal code while the meet-up is occurring, and emergency notifications to your contacts if the code is not entered. Safe Meet Alert designed the app with these four features to create an easy and safe way to meet new people and ensure these meetings go off without a hitch! When users don't feel safe or cannot verify the identity of the person they are planning to meet for professional or personal reasons, their emergency contacts will be notified simply by not inputting the personal code. Safe Meet Alert makes the user experience easy with less information needed to be inputted when you don't feel safe. The Safe Meet Alert app is extremely useful and user-friendly. Once a user downloads the app through Google Play or the Apple App Store, they will begin by inputting their emergency contacts. This alows users to create their own safety net should a meet-up not go as planned. When a user decides to meet up with someone, the Safe Meet Alert app will direct them to provide details. These details should include specific information such as the address, time, and duration of the meeting. While the user is attending the meet-up, Safe Meet Alert will notify and prompt the user to enter a personalized code once they feel safe and comfortable. If something should go wrong during the meeting and a code is not inputted into the Safe Meet Alert app, an emergency notification will be sent out to your contacts. This notification will inform them of the meet-up details laid out by the user.



The rise of technology has allowed Safe Meet Alert to meet and interact with new people every day. Deciding to meet that individual in person should always come with safety precautions. Safe Meet Alert will provide friends, family, and yourself with reassurance that no matter where you go, you are protected. Our simple pricing plans make meeting new people and conducting business easy and affordable with annual and monthly subscription options. And for the first 30 days, you can try it for free. Learn more about how Safe Meet Alert works today.

About Safe Meet Alert: Safe Meet Alert was created with the idea that both users and their loved ones should be comfortable meeting strangers for business or online dating. Their number one priority is creating safe environments for users and providing assistance should a meet-up go awry. Safe Meet Alert prides itself on offering a high-quality and user-friendly experience for all users. Visit their website at www.SafeMeetalert.com for more information on Safe Meet Alert. Media Contact:

