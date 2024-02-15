[July 20, 2023] New Healthcare Business Models in Asia-Pacific Making Impacts Post COVID-19 Tweet

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-pandemic Healthcare Business Models in APAC - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study identifies and analyzes the top 10 innovative business models, including home diagnosis, digital therapeutics (DTx), primary care, SaaS models, care models to improve senior care access, de-identified patient data, platforms and marketplaces, care continuum support, comprehensive services for aging in place, and support solutions for caregivers. The COVID-19 pandemic and the shift toward value-based care have highlighted the need for more flexible and resilient healthcare systems, creating opportunities for innovative business models. Several challenges, such as personnel burnout, the lack of experienced staff, inflation leading to increased care costs, healthcare accessibility disparities, and the rise of chronic diseases and aging population, are significant catalysts for change worldwide. Cognitive artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, the internet of medical things, wearables, 3D printing, precision medicine, blockchain, and nanotechnology are expanding the ability and capacity to create new business models that provide better care and accuracy. It offers case studies for these business models and discusses growth opportunities and calls to action. Key Topics Covered: 1. Strategic Imperatives Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Healthcare Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine 2. Growth Drivers Growth Drivers: Care Delivery Shift to Home

Groth Drivers: Healthcare Personnel Burnouts & Shortages, Attrition

Growth Drivers: Low Hospital CapEx Budgets

Growth Drivers & Restraints: Virtual Care & Collaboration



3. Adapting to the New Norm Digital-first Approaches

Data Monetization and Value Creation Efforts

The Race to Owning the Healthcare Consumer in 2025 4. Top 10 Business Models

Summary of the Top 10 Business Models Making an Impact on Post-Pandemic Healthcare 5. Business Model 1: Home Diagnostics Home Diagnostics

Home Diagnostics: Dexcom 6. Business Model 2: Digital Therapeutics Digital Therapeutics

Digital Therapeutics: CureApp, Inc 7. Business Model 3: Primary Care Primary Care

Primary Care: LINE Healthcare Corporation 8. Business Model 4: Care Models to Improve Senior Care Access Care Models to Improve Senior Care Access

Care Models to Improve Senior Care Access: Patina Health 9. Business Model 5: De-identified Patient Data De-Identified Patient Data

De-Identified Patient Data: PicnicHealth 10. Business Model 6: Platforms and Marketplaces Platforms and Marketplaces

Platforms and Marketplaces: Change Healthcare Marketplace 11. Business Model 7: Software-as-a-Service Models SaaS Models

SaaS Models: MEDRiNG 12. Business Model 8: Care Continuum Support Care Continuum Support

Care Continuum Support: ResApp Health 13. Business Model 9: Comprehensive Services for Aging in Place Comprehensive Services for Aging in Place

Comprehensive Services for Aging in Place: ElderAid 14. Business Model 10: Support Solutions for Caregivers of the Elderly Support Solutions for Caregivers of the Elderly

Support Solutions for Caregivers of the Elderly: Vesta Healthcare 15. Growth Opportunity Universe Growth Opportunity 1: Mergers and Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity 2: Product Development

