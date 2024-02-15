TMCnet News
New Healthcare Business Models in Asia-Pacific Making Impacts Post COVID-19
DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Post-pandemic Healthcare Business Models in APAC - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study identifies and analyzes the top 10 innovative business models, including home diagnosis, digital therapeutics (DTx), primary care, SaaS models, care models to improve senior care access, de-identified patient data, platforms and marketplaces, care continuum support, comprehensive services for aging in place, and support solutions for caregivers.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the shift toward value-based care have highlighted the need for more flexible and resilient healthcare systems, creating opportunities for innovative business models. Several challenges, such as personnel burnout, the lack of experienced staff, inflation leading to increased care costs, healthcare accessibility disparities, and the rise of chronic diseases and aging population, are significant catalysts for change worldwide.
Cognitive artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, the internet of medical things, wearables, 3D printing, precision medicine, blockchain, and nanotechnology are expanding the ability and capacity to create new business models that provide better care and accuracy.
It offers case studies for these business models and discusses growth opportunities and calls to action.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Drivers
4. Top 10 Business Models
5. Business Model 1: Home Diagnostics
6. Business Model 2: Digital Therapeutics
7. Business Model 3: Primary Care
8. Business Model 4: Care Models to Improve Senior Care Access
9. Business Model 5: De-identified Patient Data
10. Business Model 6: Platforms and Marketplaces
11. Business Model 7: Software-as-a-Service Models
12. Business Model 8: Care Continuum Support
13. Business Model 9: Comprehensive Services for Aging in Place
14. Business Model 10: Support Solutions for Caregivers of the Elderly
15. Growth Opportunity Universe
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
