[July 19, 2023] New Study Published in BMC Proves the Effectiveness of Treating Lower Back and Neck Pain in the Metaverse Tweet

Study Leveraged XRHealth's VR Technology Which Resulted in Significant Reduction of Disability BOSTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth, the leading healthcare platform in the Spatial computing, announces today that they published a new study in BMC, proving the effectiveness of treating lower back and neck pain in the metaverse. The study leveraged XRHealth's VR technology, which resulted in a significant reduction of disability. According to the Mayo Clinic, the fourth major cause of disability is neck pain, with it affecting 30% of the population annually. The majority of neck pain incidents resolve without treatment; however, close to 50% of patients continue to experience ongoing pain. Additionally, 23% of the adult population suffers from lower back pain. "Given the prevalence of these two conditions, XRHealth explored alternative methods for neck and lower back pain treatment leveraging exising technology that ultimately makes the therapeutic process easier for patients since they can exercise at home," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth.



The study consisted of eighty-two individuals with non-specific low back pain (NS-LBP) and neck pain disorders (NPD) who received exercise therapy solely using virtual reality therapy. The purpose of the study was to see if virtual reality therapy in the metaverse alone could achieve safe and appropriate outcomes. The results demonstrated disability from lower back pain was significantly reduced by 17.8% and neck pain was reduced by 23.2%. "The XRHealth platform used in this study aims to create an accessible form of care for various medical conditions so that patients have easy and effective means for treatment," says Eran Orr. "Our goal is to create successful outcomes for patients."

To view the study, please click here. About XRHealth

XRHealth is revolutionizing healthcare utilizing spatial computing. The company operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/. CONTACT:

DeeDee Rudenstein,

[email protected],

(267) 521-9654 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-published-in-bmc-proves-the-effectiveness-of-treating-lower-back-and-neck-pain-in-the-metaverse-301880215.html SOURCE XRHealth

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]