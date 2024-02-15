TMCnet News
New TNS eBook: 78% of Americans More Willing to Answer if Caller ID Displays Rich Content of Brands They Recognize
Today, Transaction Network Services (TNS) released an eBook, Exploring the Demand for Branded Caller ID, on the benefits of branded calling and call authentication in America. The onslaught of unwanted robocalls has eroded trust in voice calling to the point where 68% of Americans now refuse to answer calls from an unknown number. Yet, 78% of consumers are more willing to answer a call if the caller ID displays the logo and name of a brand they recognize.
The eBook is anchored by consumer data from a just-released TNS Enterprise Branded Calling survey of US wireless phone subscribers, conducted by global market research firm Kantar. The survey examines the impact of unwanted robocalls on consumers' willingness to answer the phone, and the ability of branded calling and call authentication solutions to help legitimate brands in high-touch verticals including healthcare, financial services, hospitality and retail, restore trust in the voice channel.
"Nearly 8 in 10 (78%) Americans are more willing to answer a call if the branded caller ID displays the logo and name of a brand they recognize - underscoring a key benefit of branded calling and call authentication technology for businesses making outbound calls," said Jim Tyrrell, TNS Vice President of Enterprise Product Management. "Our eBook is designed to serve as a vluable resource for organizations seeking to restore trust in voice calling and improve call answer rates, with powerful survey data that addresses unique challenges each 'high-touch' business faces in today's competitive environment."
The eBook includes consumer survey findings to help guide decision-makers in 'high-touch' verticals who face customer experience challenges due to low answer rates. Survey results include:
Financial Services
Healthcare
Hospitality and Retail
To download TNS' Exploring the Demand for Branded Caller ID visit here. To learn more about Enterprise Branded Calling, visit here.
