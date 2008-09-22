TMCnet News
New Lost Women of Science Podcast Mini-series Tells the Stories of the 'Forgotten' Women Who Worked on the Manhattan Project
Brought To Audiences in Partnership with Scientific American and PRX
SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lost Women of Science Initiative announced today a series of short podcast episodes about the women who played significant roles in the Manhattan Project – the effort during World War II to develop an atomic bomb. More than 640 women worked on the Manhattan Project, representing 11% of the workforce, but many of their contributions have largely been forgotten and unrecognized.
The series of six-minute biographies coincides with the release of the film Oppenheimer, and the NBC News documentary film, To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb. .
Listen to the Lost Women of the Manhattan Project series trailer here.
Among those featured are:
Many of the women who worked on the Manhattan Project grappled with the moral questions surrounding the destructive power of nuclear weapons. Ten of them signed the Szilard Petition.
About Lost Women of Science:
The Lost Women of Science Initiative is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with two overarching and interrelated missions: to tell the story of female scientists who made ground-breaking achievements in their fields, yet remain largely unknown to the general public, and to inspire girls and young women to pursue education and careers in STEM. The Initiative's funders include the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, Schmidt Futures, the John Templeton Foundation, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.
