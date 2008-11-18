[July 12, 2023] New ISACA Tool Allows Practitioners to Easily Compare Privacy Laws and Regulations Tweet

The web of privacy regulations and laws around the world continues to grow, making compliance that much more complex for privacy professionals. With its new Privacy Regulatory Lookup Tool, ISACA is providing technical privacy practitioners with a single source for comparing privacy laws and regulations to better understand their compliance obligations. The tool, provided in a Microsoft Excel format, maps the laws and regulations to a set of core principles, detailing sub-principles and explanations for each, and providing the law/regulation's full text as well. The spreadsheet can be sorted and filtered by core principles and the core taxonomy to better allow for comparing and contrasting different laws and regulations. Reflecting the global network of privacy regulations, the tool maps to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados Pessoais (LGPD), Australian Privacy Principles (APPs), the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA) and Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL). "It is becoming increasingly challenging for privacy professionals to keep pace with the quickly evolving privacy regulatory environment," says Safia Kazi, ISACA Principal, Privacy Professional Practices. "At ISACA, we are committed to serving as a trusted advisor to our privacy practitioner community, helping them navigate through complex compliance challenges and excel in their roles." The Privacy Regulatory Lookup Tool is complimentary for ISACA members and costs US$49 for non-members. It can beaccessed at https://store.isaca.org/s/store#/store/browse/detail/a2S4w0000072oDCEAY.



This privacy tool joins recent ISACA content and guidance around privacy, including its Privacy in Practice 2023 survey report. More ISACA privacy resources can be found here. About ISACA

