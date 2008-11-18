TMCnet News
New Altrata Report Reveals Accelerating Gender Diversity on Boards and in the C-suite
A new study shows gender diversity is moving in the right direction
NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrata, the leading provider of executive intelligence, has released Global Gender Diversity 2023 which examines the degree of female representation on corporate boards and leadership teams across 20 major economies (the Global 20). This new report highlights that while progress is being made, gender parity at senior levels remains a distant goal.
Only 20% of leadership positions at the corporations that make up the major indices of the Global 20 are occupied by women. When they do hold such leadership positions, women tend to hold roles with less decision-making executive power, resulting in fewer female CEOs, COOs, and CFOs.
Among numerous findings, Global Gender Diversity 2023 reveals:
Progress is being made across the globe:
The report goes on to explore the lack of women in the leadership "pipeline." Not enough women are accumulating the corporate experience necessary to progress to the most senior C-suite roles. Male senior executives in S&P 500 companies are far more likely to have held previous roles in commercial,sales, operations, or finance functions.
Altrata's Global Gender Diversity 2023 provides crucial insights into the current state of gender diversity in corporate leadership. The report is essential reading for corporations, recruitment firms, and all individuals invested in advancing and supporting gender equality.
The data also suggests that having women in certain leadership roles (that of CEO or chair) does appear to help advance gender diversity throughout the organization.
Download Global Gender Diversity 2023 to explore the trends and implications of this gradual but uneven journey of progress.
