[July 11, 2023] New Systech Offering Addresses DSCSA Compliance for Dispensers and Pharmacies Tweet

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leading provider of digital identification and traceability software solutions, today announced the availability of Systech UniTrace DSCSA for Pharmacies and Dispensers. This new solution helps pharmacies and other dispensers meet DSCSA compliance by enabling them to acquire, validate and retain electronic transaction information that encompasses unit-level serialization data and transaction statements supplied by their vendors. With Systech UniTrace DSCSA, dispensers are equipped through one unified platform to completely access, examine, verify and distribute necessary compliance data as requested by regulatory entities or business associates. Healthcare and retail pharmacies can choose one of three Systech UniTrace DSCSA package levels, basic, advanced and enterprise. The basic package is a complete, turnkey DSCSA compliance solution for smaller pharmacies that may not have the resources to invest in new technology or specialized personnel. The advanced offering is suitable for mid-sized dispensers, featuring capabilities such as scanning, automation and expiry management. The enterprise solution is ideal for large organizations or high-volume dispensers seeking multi-level management, multi-system integrations, custom reporting and data analytic capabilities. Pharmacies using Systech UniTrace DSCSA will receive transaction data that reflects the shipments coming to them from wholesalers, creating a digital representation of the physical supply chain. In addition to maximizing efficiencies for pharmacies that have historically balanced shipment notices with the product received at each pharmacy manually, this solution will be critical for cmpanies adapting to heightened DSCSA electronic interoperability requirements effective November 2023.



"Systech UniTrace for Dispensers is the solution for pharmacies to simplify their compliance workflows and streamline their pharmacy operations. This new offering is another example of how Systech is committed to helping pharmacies of all sizes become DSCSA compliant," said Girish Juneja, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Dover."Systech UniTrace DSCSA reflects the industry's focus to date on the role of manufacturers and wholesalers, data integration requirements and readiness for the final phase of interoperability requirements coming with the November deadline." Systech has proven itself over decades in the highly regulated and rigorous pharmaceutical arena with reliable and configurable packaging execution systems and serialization software. With the advent of DSCSA, Systech has led the way in delivering technology solutions that enable compliance, leveraging a platform that can uniquely create product data at the line level and deliver meaningful value from that data throughout the supply chain. Systech provides a complete traceability solution across the pharmaceutical supply chain ecosystem, from manufacturers, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), contract packaging organizations (CPOs) and distributors to third-party logistics providers, pharmacies and regulatory bodies.

To learn more about Systech UniTrace DSCSA for Dispensers and Pharmacies, please visit www.systechone.com/solutions/regulatory-compliance/dscsa-pharmacies/. About Systech: Systech provides digital identification and traceability solutions that establish essential product data, ensure digital connectivity and enable real-time insights on the packaging line and throughout the supply chain. With decades of experience in pharmaceutical packaging execution and serialization, Systech offers comprehensive, easily configured, turnkey software solutions with reliable implementation and expert support. Global brands across industries rely on Systech's platform to help them achieve their objectives in compliance, resiliency, sustainability and digital transformation. Systech is a leading brand of Markem-Imaje®, a global product identification, packaging intelligence and connected product solutions provider. Visit www.systechone.com for further information. About Markem-Imaje: Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information. About Dover: Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com . Systech Contact:

Kevin Jurrens

(609) 306-6418

[email protected] Dover?Media?Contact:

Adrian?Sakowicz, VP, Communications????

(630) 743-5039????

[email protected] ???? Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-systech-offering-addresses-dscsa-compliance-for-dispensers-and-pharmacies-301874606.html SOURCE Dover

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]