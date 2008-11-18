TMCnet News
New Relic Releases ESG Impact Report for Fiscal Year 2023
New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, published its second annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) 2023 Impact Report. The report highlights the company's progress in executing its ESG strategy, including being the first observability company to set a goal to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030. It also details how the company is expanding access to the New Relic observability platform by donating $8.5 million in product and discounts to nonprofits, completing its transition towards becoming a Flex First company, and consolidating the management of data security issues.
"As New Relic turns 15 years old, we celebrate our growth and achievements in observability while we build a more equitable and sustainable future," said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. "We have deepened our resolve to keep ESG at the heart of our company strategy and culture, and to democratize access to observability for the world's 27 million engineers. Looking ahead, we are continuing our focus on software integrity, strengthening and refining our policies around AI, lowering our GHG emissions, and investing in pay equity."

To learn more about New Relic's approach to ESG, please visit the website.
About New Relic
As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury's, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release, and the associated blog post and website, contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's ESG initiatives and goals and its ability to achieve them, its expectations regarding industry trends, and its strategic and operational goals and its ability to achieve them. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press post is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
