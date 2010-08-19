[July 06, 2023] New Operational Guidance for Hiring at Scale: Turn Strategy to Action Among Fierce Competition Tweet

Phenom today released the high-volume hiring operational runbook on how organizations can successfully leverage AI, automation and experience to hire at scale amidst today's highly competitive talent market and stay ahead of future staffing gaps. "Go From Strategy to Action" provides proven recommendations employers can begin to implement immediately across industries - healthcare, transportation, retail and hospitality, among others - facing extreme business challenges due to staff shortages and hiring inefficiencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706169290/en/ Phenom provides new operational guidance for HR and HRIS teams to turn strategy into action when hiring at scale. The use of intelligence, automation and experience help address staffing challenges among fierce competition across healthcare, transportation, retail and hospitality, among other industries. (Graphic: Business Wire) Phenom developed this guide to help organizations turn their high-volume hiring strategy into effective action by addressing three key areas: Hiring Priorities - To overcome hiring challenges like limited resources and competing priorities, HR can take action and chart a path forward by identifying roles that have low complexity and minimal experience requirements - which have the potential to be supported by automation technology.

- To overcome hiring challenges like limited resources and competing priorities, HR can take action and chart a path forward by identifying roles that have low complexity and minimal experience requirements - which have the potential to be supported by automation technology. Hiring Processes - To eliminate inefficiencies, employers must evaluate existing processes, identify repetitive, unnecessary actions, leverage AI and note opportunities for automating hiring workflows. This will relieve recruiting teams and managers of tedious, time-consuming tasks such as job matching, candidate screening, and interview scheduling.

- To eliminate inefficiencies, employers must evaluate existing processes, identify repetitive, unnecessary actions, leverage AI and note opportunities for automating hiring workflows. This will relieve recruiting teams and managers of tedious, time-consuming tasks such as job matching, candidate screening, and interview scheduling. Hiring Stakeholders - To ensure the successful deployment and adoption of new high-volume hiring workflows, stakeholder alignment across talent teams, operations leaders, and on-site hiring managers is essential. AI and Automation's Role in High-Volume Hiring Practices In addition to providing step-by-step guidance on ways organizations can improve operational efficiencies, the runbook outlines the most effective AI and automation technology to realize immediate success: AI-powered career site that provides personalized candidate experiences and job recommendations based on an individual's resume, skills, experience, geographic location and more.

that provides personalized candidate experiences and job recommendations based on an individual's resume, skills, experience, geographic location and more. Intelligent chatbot that conversationally guides job seekers through verification of interests and certifications or advanced credentials (if required), screening, creation of a candidate record, collection of referrals, and on to further hiring actions.

that conversationally guides job seekers through verification of interests and certifications or advanced credentials (if required), screening, creation of a candidate record, collection of referrals, and on to further hiring actions. One-way video interview that is embedded in a chatbot or career site to automate screening and empower candidates to respond to key qualifying questions before being routed to recruiters or hiring managers for review.

that is embedded in a chatbot or career site to automate screening and empower candidates to respond to key qualifying questions before being routed to recruiters or hiring managers for review. AI scheduling that automates the coordination of one-to-one, one-to-many, or sequential interviews based on hiring priorities and job roles.

that automates the coordination of one-to-one, one-to-many, or sequential interviews based on hiring priorities and job roles. Intelligent workflow automation which uses employer-defined "if/then" logic to fast track qualified candidates into the final hiring stages for relevant jobs. When these capabilities are combined, organizations can more efficiently and effectively scale how they engage, screen, interview and hire candidates - whether they are acquiring thousands of workers for a seasonal hiring push, filling always-on high-volume roles, or supporting specialized positions. Talent acquisition teams can leverage templates to easily create job descriptions and set guardrails for on-site hiring managers and recruiters. Hiring managers and recruiters can view all of the positions they're responsible for, as well as: create new jobs, post available roles that are appropiate to share, engage candidates through email and SMS campaigns, and track performance with analytics dashboards. And candidates can interact with a chatbot to quickly discover relevant jobs, go through knockout questions, and either schedule or record an interview. If they meet the qualifications for the job, conditional offers can also be extended - all before involving a recruiter or hiring manager.



"As the nation's top lawn company, our seasonal workforce grows to 15,000+ employees each year. With Phenom, we've built a scalable, repeatable talent process that exceeds our high-volume hiring demands," said Rebecca Schoepfer, CHRO at TruGreen. "Our career site, chatbot, CRM and easy apply process create phenomenal moments for job seekers that reinforce our employer brand and culture." ROI of Immediate Impacts on Speed to Hire and Cost of Hire

Additional Phenom High-Volume Hiring customers have realized immediate improvements in hiring efficiency after implementing intelligence and automation, including: A large regional US healthcare system decreased their time to schedule an interview 86% (from 7 days to 24 hours) across their 7,500+ service providers with personalized AI-led processes that quickly qualify job seekers by interest, location and basic qualifications - balancing hiring speed with candidate quality. A major food and beverage manufacturer saved 78 hiring manager hours per month, per facility, when hiring part-time and hourly employees across all shifts. A healthcare provider network automated 100% of its hiring flows for nursing and direct care professionals across more than 500 locations and 45,000+ employees. A multi-national early childhood education organization achieved over 90% application completion rates and moved qualified candidates from "hello" to scheduled interviews in less than 3 minutes - addressing a post-pandemic shortage of 10,000 licensed classroom professionals. A leading convenience retailer quickly qualified and secured candidates for hard-to-fill roles across their 1,500+ location using candidate-to-job matching, automated screening, self-scheduling of video and face-to-face interviews. Award-Winning High-Volume Hiring Solution Built with AI and seamless automated workflows, Phenom's award-winning high-volume hiring solution combines AI Scheduling, One-Way Video Interviews, Hiring Manager, Career Site, Chatbot, and SMS or WhatsApp engagement to: Improve hiring efficiency up to 90%

Screen and schedule qualified candidates for business-critical hourly, seasonal or frontline roles in as little as 3 minutes

Save recruiters 6 hours or more per hire

Substantially reduce operational costs to support mass hiring at scale Phenom High-Volume Hiring's impactful use cases and AI innovation continues to earn the solution accolades, including: Business Intelligence Group's 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for AI innovation and applying its ability to solve organizations' biggest recruitment challenges in a highly competitive talent market Five 'Excellence in Technology' awards - including Gold for 'Best Advance in AI for Business Impact' and 'Best Advance in Technology for Readapting to the Workplace and Workplace Culture' - from Brandon Hall Group, the leader in recognizing Human Capital Management "Recruitment challenges quickly become business challenges particularly when hard-to-fill roles are in the thousands," said Bambi Grundwerg, Director, Industry & Vertical Solutions at Phenom. "Addressing quantity and quality of job candidates - and speed and accuracy of hire - is the only way employers will be able to keep their doors open in industries like transportation, retail and hospitality." With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIS easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure. On July 25, four top brands will uncover their perspectives on the challenges they face with year-round and seasonal hiring. Whether looking to address churn, find solutions for difficult to fill positions, or learn best practices for seasonal hiring, attendees will walk away with prescriptive guidance. Register for the webinar: "High-Volume Hiring Lessons From Four Companies That Are Getting It Right." To read "Go From Strategy to Action," click here. To learn more about building the strategy to hire at scale click here. Request a Phenom High-Volume Hiring demo here. About Phenom Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS - empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals. Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (3 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020). Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706169290/en/

