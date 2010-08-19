TMCnet News
|
New Operational Guidance for Hiring at Scale: Turn Strategy to Action Among Fierce Competition
Phenom today released the high-volume hiring operational runbook on how organizations can successfully leverage AI, automation and experience to hire at scale amidst today's highly competitive talent market and stay ahead of future staffing gaps. "Go From Strategy to Action" provides proven recommendations employers can begin to implement immediately across industries - healthcare, transportation, retail and hospitality, among others - facing extreme business challenges due to staff shortages and hiring inefficiencies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706169290/en/
Phenom provides new operational guidance for HR and HRIS teams to turn strategy into action when hiring at scale. The use of intelligence, automation and experience help address staffing challenges among fierce competition across healthcare, transportation, retail and hospitality, among other industries. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phenom developed this guide to help organizations turn their high-volume hiring strategy into effective action by addressing three key areas:
AI and Automation's Role in High-Volume Hiring Practices
In addition to providing step-by-step guidance on ways organizations can improve operational efficiencies, the runbook outlines the most effective AI and automation technology to realize immediate success:
When these capabilities are combined, organizations can more efficiently and effectively scale how they engage, screen, interview and hire candidates - whether they are acquiring thousands of workers for a seasonal hiring push, filling always-on high-volume roles, or supporting specialized positions.
Talent acquisition teams can leverage templates to easily create job descriptions and set guardrails for on-site hiring managers and recruiters. Hiring managers and recruiters can view all of the positions they're responsible for, as well as: create new jobs, post available roles that are appropiate to share, engage candidates through email and SMS campaigns, and track performance with analytics dashboards. And candidates can interact with a chatbot to quickly discover relevant jobs, go through knockout questions, and either schedule or record an interview. If they meet the qualifications for the job, conditional offers can also be extended - all before involving a recruiter or hiring manager.
"As the nation's top lawn company, our seasonal workforce grows to 15,000+ employees each year. With Phenom, we've built a scalable, repeatable talent process that exceeds our high-volume hiring demands," said Rebecca Schoepfer, CHRO at TruGreen. "Our career site, chatbot, CRM and easy apply process create phenomenal moments for job seekers that reinforce our employer brand and culture."
ROI of Immediate Impacts on Speed to Hire and Cost of Hire
Additional Phenom High-Volume Hiring customers have realized immediate improvements in hiring efficiency after implementing intelligence and automation, including:
Award-Winning High-Volume Hiring Solution
Built with AI and seamless automated workflows, Phenom's award-winning high-volume hiring solution combines AI Scheduling, One-Way Video Interviews, Hiring Manager, Career Site, Chatbot, and SMS or WhatsApp engagement to:
Phenom High-Volume Hiring's impactful use cases and AI innovation continues to earn the solution accolades, including:
"Recruitment challenges quickly become business challenges particularly when hard-to-fill roles are in the thousands," said Bambi Grundwerg, Director, Industry & Vertical Solutions at Phenom. "Addressing quantity and quality of job candidates - and speed and accuracy of hire - is the only way employers will be able to keep their doors open in industries like transportation, retail and hospitality."
With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIS easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.
On July 25, four top brands will uncover their perspectives on the challenges they face with year-round and seasonal hiring. Whether looking to address churn, find solutions for difficult to fill positions, or learn best practices for seasonal hiring, attendees will walk away with prescriptive guidance. Register for the webinar: "High-Volume Hiring Lessons From Four Companies That Are Getting It Right."
To read "Go From Strategy to Action," click here.
To learn more about building the strategy to hire at scale click here.
Request a Phenom High-Volume Hiring demo here.
About Phenom
Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS - empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.
Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies (3 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall 'Excellence in Technology' awards including Gold for 'Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,' Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).
Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.
For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706169290/en/
02/22/2012