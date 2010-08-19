[July 06, 2023] New Study Highlights the Positive Impact on Student Outcomes of Barnes & Noble Education's First Day® Complete Equitable Access Program; Results Driving Rapid Growth of the Model across Colleges and Universities Tweet

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced results from its recent Student Success Survey which revealed the significant impact that First Day® Complete (FDC), Barnes & Noble College's (BNC) innovative equitable access course material model, is having on students' academic success. Additionally, BNC continues to see strong institutional adoption of First Day Complete based on the positive student feedback and client endorsement of the model. Through its First Day Complete program, BNC partners with colleges and universities to provide all students with all course materials needed for the term in one convenient bundle on or before the first day of class. Course material costs are included as part of tuition or applied as a course charge, saving students an average of 35-50%. Survey Highlights First Day Complete's Positive Impact In May 2023, through its proprietary research platform, Barnes & Noble College Insights, Barnes & Noble College conducted an online survey for all students who participated in the First Day Complete program during the Spring 2023 semester. Based on responses across more than 100 campus stores representing students from community colleges, four-year public and four-year private institutions, students provided strong positive feedback on First Day Complete and its impact on their academic success: 86% stated they were better prepared for the academic term

83% stated Equitable Access/First Day Complete had a positive impact on their success this term

75% stated Equitable Access/First Day Complete helped them achieve better grades this term

91% stated that they found it convenient to have their course materials bundled

78% stated that Equitable Access/First Day Complete increases the likelihood they will continue their education at the school For students who felt that First Day Complete enabled them to achieve better grades, they noted the convenience, access, and stress reduction of the program. "I believe that this program helped me to achieve better grades because it ensured that I had the correct books and versions of the books that I needed for each of my classes. The program helped to ensure that I had access to all the information needed for my course, which set me up for success and in turn achieve better grades." (Student, University of North Carolina at Greensboro)

"The idea that I didn't have to worry about getting the right books and they were substantially cheaper helped my stress which helped me focus on school." (Student, Onondaga Community College) Students also showed a strong likelihood to recommend and participate in First Day Complete again. 89% of students said they would recommend the course material program and 90% said they would participate in the program again. Students cited affordability, convenience, and preparedness for the semester as the primary reasons for lauding the equitable access model. "Textbooks are expensive. Having a discounted bundle is helpful. Not only does it save you money, but it also gives you materials needed to excel in class." (Student, Hawaii Pacific University)

"It helped me achieve better grades because I had the materials from the very beginning. If I didn't have them, I would be behind." (Student, Ocean County Community College)

"I'm very thankful that my school offers this program because if not then I would have really struggled with making sure that I purchased all of the correct materials for each of my classes." (Student, Spartanburg Methodist College) Feedback from schools has been equally strong: "As important as textbooks are, most students delay purchasing them because of cost, and many avoid purchasing them altogether. That can have a serious impact on their chances of success. We want to give students every advantage, so we're excited to launch the Eagle Advantage program." (Dr. Scott Ralls, Wake Tech President) "Higher education institutions are increasingly recognizing the benefits of First Day Complete as they look to achieve their highest priority goals including, lowering the cost of education, improving student outcomes and reducing stress," said Jonathan Shar, President of Barnes & Noble College. "These benefits are underscored by the positive feedback we received from students in our May 2023 First Day Complete Student Survey. We're thrilled to partner with institutions of all sizes to help their students improve their preparation for the academic term, enhance their overall experience and ultimately achieve better academic results." Student Impact Driving Rapid Growth of the First Day Complete Program First Day Complete continues to see rapid growth in institutional adoption, with a total of 157 campus stores implementing First Day Complete in the Fall of 2023, compared to 111 campus stores in the Fall of 2022. Additionally, based on the consistently positive feedback from their undergraduate stdents, a number of postgraduate programs will also have access to First Day Complete during the 2023 Fall Rush. As a result, total enrollment at the 157 campus stores offering First Day Complete this Fall is expected to be nearly 800,000 students. An additional seven campus stores have already committed to transitioning to First Day Complete in the Spring 2024 semester and others are working towards this transition date given the positive impact on student outcomes.



"We are excited to welcome a record number of new institutions to the First Day Complete program," Mr. Shar continued. "We are seeing tremendous demand for First Day Complete across all types and sizes of institutions, and, with a strong pipeline of institutions that are currently evaluating how to best implement the program, we expect this momentum to continue." The 157 campus stores are distributed across 34 states, of which 29% are four-year state Colleges or Universities, 42% are four-year private Colleges or Universities, and 29% are two-year State Community Colleges or Technical Colleges. Additionally, the range of student enrollment at these institutions include:

29% have less than 2,000 students

30% have between 2,000 and 3,999 students

24% have between 4,000 and 9,999 students

17% have greater than 10,000 students To hear more about what students, faculty and administrators had to say about their experiences using First Day Complete and how it has made a positive impact at their institutions. Watch the video, view. Discover how colleges and universities are finding success with BNC's First Day Complete by visiting our collection of equitable access case studies. For more information about BNC's First Day Complete, visit, www.bncollege.com/academic-solutions/first-day-complete/. ABOUT BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, wholesale capabilities and more. 