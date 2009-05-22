[June 29, 2023] NEW SOCIAL APP CHECKN ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH NBA SANCTIONED MIAMI PRO LEAGUE Tweet

As the Exclusive Platform to Enter Games this Summer & Revolutionize Fan Engagement MIAMI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CheckN, the new market leading social app, is excited to announce their partnership collaboration with the notable Miami Pro League. Set to kick off in July 2023, the unique partnership will enhance the fan experience and provide an unprecedented level of in-app interaction during the leagues 9th year. The annual tournament, which has included NBA stars from Jimmy Butler to Ja Morant will use CheckN to bring a new type of experience. Sanctioned by both the NCAA and NBA, this exciting summer league will bring together some of the biggest names in sports while CheckN's mobile app serves as the exclusive partner not only allowing access but connecting fans and attendees in a new and exciting way. The Miami Pro League (MPL), known for its competitive roster of both current and retired basketball players, has become a highly anticipated tournament among basketball enthusiasts nationwide. Last year's participants included NBA All Stars James Harden, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy butler and more. With eight teams competing and two weeks of playoffs, this action packed and star-studded tournament promises to captivate and engage fans like never before with CheckN as its exclusive platform to access games. Fans will also get exclusive access to players and content with the ability to receive exclusive offers from Miami Pro sponsors. " think we have the best on court product of any summer league in the country, now through our partnership with CheckN we will be able to ensure we also have the best fan experience," says Miami Pro Commissioner, Kyle Davis.



One of the standout features of the app is the ability for users from around the world to watch real-time videos posted by checked-in users on a venue's CheckN page. This immersive experience allows users to gauge the crowd levels and witness the activities taking place at a specific location. Whether it's observing the excitement of a sports event, the energy of a music festival, or the camaraderie of a conference, users will have a front-row seat to the action, regardless of their physical location. Furthermore, the app's Event Exclusives platform represents a paradigm shift in the industry for branded engagement at live events. Music tours, sports stadiums, festivals, conferences, and more will now have a powerful tool to deliver exclusive content and enhance the overall event experience for attendees. This platform will provide unique opportunities for sponsors and brands to connect with their target audience via their phones- while they are at the live event, elevating the level of engagement and excitement.

July 5th, 2023 will mark the opening night and is set to feature a performance by Jim Jones. As CheckN continues their market expansion in Miami this month, expect to see the app at various nightclub events, a recurring influencer dinner series, private screenings and more including an exclusive Block Party during Rolling Loud weekend. CheckN is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Users can discover a vibrant community, expand their social circles, and unlock a world of possibilities at various venues, sports events, and concerts across Miami, and soon nationwide. For more information about CheckN's mobile social app and its features, please visit https://www.checkn.com and Miami Pro League's socials View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-social-app-checkn-announces-innovative-partnership-with-nba-sanctioned-miami-pro-league-301867561.html SOURCE CheckN

