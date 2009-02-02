[June 29, 2023] New Report Highlights Shocking Differences in Edge Computing Deployment Tweet

Mobile Experts counts 5,700 Commercial Edge data centers in China—and 561 outside China SANTA YNEZ, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts Inc. has compiled a database of information on Commercial Edge Data Centers, with analysis that highlights the technical architecture, cost factors, business models, and forecasted deployment of Edge Computing services. The new Mobile Experts report highlights the massive differences between the Chinese edge computing model—where all enterprise edge computing is handled through the mobile telecom operators—and the Western model, where individual enterprises generally buy their own edge clouds, independent of telecom carriers. A five-year forecast of Edge deployment is included, breaking down data center deployment and service revenues by applications ranging from CDNs and cloud gaming to manufacturing, automotive, smart venues, and drones. The business models for edge cloud services are broken down to illustrate the revenue available for computing, for connectivity, and for physical site hosting. Despite the huge investment in China, Mobile Experts predicts more successful development of Edge Computing platforms in the Western market due to a more flexible and Darwinian approach in Western markets. Hyperscalers such as AWS, Azure, and GCP hold a big advantage in the developer ecosystem and Mobile Experts illustrates a roadmap for how the developers will solve automation problems for industrial use cases—leading to long-term growth. "In the West, most enterprises consider data control to be more important than latency r capital cost," commented Joe Madden, Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts. "While in China, the edge cloud is monopolized by state-owned telcos, in the West the edge cloud is often controlled by individual enterprises for industrial applications. The model is quite different in video streaming, gaming, and some logistics applications, so our report highlights which vertical markets will present the early opportunities for Commercial Edge Computing."



Subscribers will receive: Full access to the 71-page Edge Computing 2023 report;

44 comprehensive charts and figures;

Insightful analysis of business models for 8 vertical markets;

Special coverage of vRAN computing at the edge; and

Access to the analysts behind the reports. To learn more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. : Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Recent publications focus on Virtual RAN , Macro and Massive MIMO Base Stations , Industrial Private 5G, and more. Contact:

Rachel Winningham

[email protected]

+1 (408) 374-0690

www.mobile-experts.net View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-highlights-shocking-differences-in-edge-computing-deployment-301866205.html SOURCE Mobile Experts Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]