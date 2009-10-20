TMCnet News
New Ascension App Is #1 Bible App in USA
The "Ascension App" rose higher than apps from Disney+, LinkedIn, and Zoom at launch and features the world's #1 religion podcast: The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)™.
EXTON, Pa., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- By the end of its launch day on June 26, 2023, the Ascension App was the #1 Bible app in the App Store, and #46 in all app categories, ahead of apps from Disney+, LinkedIn, and Zoom.
This is the 4th time that Ascension, a Pennsylvania-based Catholic multimedia network, has topped the Apple charts.
Ascension's wildly popular Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)™ and Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) podcasts hit #1 on the Apple podcast charts in all categories in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and The Bible in a Year has been the #1 global podcast in Religion and Spirituality since its 2021 launch (source: Chartable).
The free-to-download new Ascension App features:
According to app development manager Josh Rudegeair, Ascension consulted with over 1,300 devoted Bible in a Year listeners during the app's design process. These listeners offered critical feedback to help the Ascension App become a powerful Catholic Bible study tool.
"Ascension has been helping Catholics read and understand the Bible for 25 years," comments Rudegeair. "This app is based around the idea of putting everything Ascension knows about the Bible right in one place, along with the Biblical text itself. The combination of Fr. Mike's podcasts, Jeff Cavins' Bible Timeline learning system, and the work of dozens of other Catholic experts all in one place is really something special."
Ascension will add new features to the app on a rolling basis, with the addition of audio Bible studies and an interactive version of Jeff Cavins' famous "Bible Timeline" already under development.
Download the Ascension App today:
About Ascension
