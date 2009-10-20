[June 28, 2023] New Betacom AirGap Protection™ Strengthens Security for Private 4G/5G Networks Tweet

Private wireless pioneer Betacom today introduced Betacom AirGap Protection™, a network architecture aimed at enhancing cybersecurity for its flagship offering, Betacom 5G as a Service (5GaaS). The new cyber defense enhancements provide multi-layered security to reduce the risk, complexity and cost of adding industrial automation and IoT applications into the enterprise environment, delivering the foundation for the next phase of economic and business evolution driven by wireless connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning and real-time data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628239127/en/ Private wireless pioneer Betacom today introduced Betacom AirGap Protection™, a network architecture aimed at enhancing cybersecurity for its flagship offering, Betacom 5G as a Service (5GaaS). (Graphic: Business Wire) Betacom AirGap Protection completely isolates 4G/5G traffic from an enterprise's existing IT infrastructure and takes a Zero Trust approach to harden each network element - using a combination of traffic segregation, 3GPP tunneling, encryption and granular access controls. In addition to limiting the impact of malicious activity, AirGap Protection makes it easier to deploy new services without impacting the performance of other enterprise systems.



The AirGap framework will be first deployed in Betacom's private 5G networks at MxD, which is designated the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing by the U.S. Defense Department. MxD works with industry and government leaders to develop and proliferate new tools to address the pain points of manufacturers at its Chicago facility.

"As more companies deploy private wireless networks to support automation and IoT initiatives, many worry about the risks of increasing their IT attack surface," said Michela Menting, Senior Digital Security Research Director at ABI Research. "Betacom's multi-layered approach and new AirGap Protection architecture can help alleviate the risks and augment customers' existing intrusion detection and prevention strategies." Betacom's 5GaaS is built on the customer's premises and owned by the enterprise. Data remains behind the enterprise firewall and never intersects with public networks. Its private 4G/5G networks are monitored by the Betacom Service and Security Operations Center (SSOC) to provide 24x7, 365 days a year security coverage. About Betacom Betacom offers the first fully-managed private 5G network, building on its long history as a wireless infrastructure provider to AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company has regional offices throughout the country. Having completed more than 800 large-scale design and deployment projects, Betacom inspires confidence among their customers who have worked closely with them to meet their pressing high-performance connectivity needs. Its secure private 5G wireless service is the first managed service of its kind in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.betacom.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628239127/en/

