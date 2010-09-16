TMCnet News
|
New National Survey Finds Pandemic-Driven Shifts in Gen Z Priorities for Education and Work Persist
Fourth Annual "Question The Quo" Study Shows Strong Belief in Education After High School; Vast Majority of Teens Feel Unprepared to Choose Their Future Path
MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four years of pandemic-associated shifts in education and life experiences have culminated in lasting changes to students' perspectives about their future education and work, according to the latest Question The Quo Education Pulse survey from ECMC Group.
Only 13% of Gen Z teens feel prepared to make a decision about their education and career path after high school.
The most recent national study of 14-18-year-olds in the United States—ECMC Group's fourth annual survey since 2020—shows that teens have bounced back to pre-pandemic levels in their belief that education after high school is necessary, but they are rethinking the traditional design of four-year programs. Many students see two or three years of postsecondary education as the ideal program length, and more than two-thirds say their preferred educational environment would involve hands-on or on-the-job learning.
According to the survey, 65% of Gen Z teens believe education after high school is necessary compared to 59% in February 2020. That number dipped to its lowest point of 45% in January 2021.
And while the majority want to pursue an educational path after high school, only 13% feel prepared to make a decision about their future.
"The data we have collected over the last four years illustrates that we have entered a new era with significant shifts in Gen Z's wants and needs as they plan their future," said Dan Fisher, president and CEO of ECMC Group. "We must ensure students understand the different aspects of attending each type of postsecondary program. Information that is both effective and accessible to all students will allow them to make decisions that give them a better opportunity to successfully access, persist and complete their chosen educational path in a field that offers long-term career mobility and stability."
The findings come from the latest iteration of ECMC Group's Question The Quo Education Pulse survey, which has examined high schoolers' attitudes about their future education and career aspirations from before the pandemic through present day. This is the fourth annual survey and the seventh study (including three interim surveys) of more than 7,000 high school students ages 14-18, funded by ECMC Foundation and conducted in partnership with VICE Media between February 2020 and January 2023.
Gen Z understands the need for education after high school but wants the experience redesigned
While the number of Gen Z high school students considering four-year college has decreased by more than 10 percentage points over the course of the pandemic (and 20 points total since its peak in 2020 shortly after the pandemic began), those considering pathways such as community college, career and technical education (CTE) or on-the-job training have increased 3-5 percentage points since 2020.
Gen Z has a career-focued mindset and believes connecting their education to a future career is a necessity. They also are hyper-focused on ensuring their basic needs are met, particularly around mental health and wellbeing. These factors are equally important as education costs, an area in which students also feel a lack of preparedness and understanding.
And though they do not necessarily know what their exact career path will look like, 65% are interested in careers that put their passions over making more money, and 72% would prefer a career where they earn more over a lifetime versus a career where they make more money earlier in their career.
"At ECMC Foundation, we believe in the power of postsecondary education to transform socioeconomic trajectories, especially for students from underserved backgrounds," said Jacob Fraire, president of ECMC Foundation. "We must be responsive to the factors that today's students care about most—matters like costs, career connections and basic needs support—and work to design postsecondary pathways that will lead them to success."
Additional findings include:
Gen Z believes in education but doesn't see four-year college as the only path to success
Teens are hyper-focused on making a good decision about their future
Teens seek advice from those they believe have their best interests at heart, but feel unprepared for the future
Careers are the end goal for Gen Z when it comes to postsecondary education
Gen Z understands that there is a financial burden associated with postsecondary education and is trying to mitigate the costs through outside sources
Gen Z sees employers and the government playing a role
The surveys are part of ECMC Group's Question The Quo campaign, which aims to empower students to learn about the various postsecondary education options available and to take the career path that's right for them.
Survey Methodology
About ECMC Group
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-national-survey-finds-pandemic-driven-shifts-in-gen-z-priorities-for-education-and-work-persist-301864164.html
SOURCE ECMC Group
03/22/2011
09/16/2010