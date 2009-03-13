TMCnet News
New Research Provides Blueprint for Combating Today's Chronic Hourly Worker Shortage
Hireology's 2023 State of Hiring Report sheds light on the demand for skilled workers and what it takes to recruit and retain them
CHICAGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Hireology, the leading all-in-one recruiting and hiring platform, reveals the results of a survey of more than 4,400 job seekers in skilled trade industries like automotive, healthcare, and hospitality, detailing what it takes for employers to recruit and retain today's most in-demand workers.
"Hourly workers in skilled trade industries are in significantly higher demand than white collar workers today, but very little is known about what this group wants out of work and what it takes to hire them," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "The goal of this research is to dive deeper into the wants, needs, and expectations of this sector of the workforce and help employers ajust their recruiting and hiring practices accordingly."
The survey results are summarized in Hireology's annual State of Hiring Report, which outlines the six major characteristics of the modern skilled trade job seeker and offers insights for employers looking to capture workers from this valuable talent pool. Findings include:
With more than 600,000 monthly applicants, Hireology processes 10% of all active job seekers in the United States per month. Surveying this pool of talent gives Hireology unrivaled access to the mindset of today's most sought-after workers. Hireology has supported employers that have traditionally struggled the most with hiring and retention (such as automotive and healthcare) for more than a decade.
To read the full 2023 State of Hiring report, download your copy here.
