New Baffle Manager 2.0 Delivers Rapidly Deployable and Highly Automated Enterprise Data Security Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle, Inc. today released Baffle Manager 2.0, which delivers a new user interface (UI) and other features that highly automate enterprise-wide data protection for applications, analytics and AI.
Legacy application-level encryption is difficult and time-consuming to implement. With no code or application changes, Baffle cryptographically protects the data as it’s created, used and shared. Baffle Manager 2.0’s new UI, APIs, automation and expanded integrations deliver a single platform to create and manage data-centric protection policies that can be reused and enforced across all cloud-native stores, legacy and third-party applications and new AI initiatives.
Users can deploy Baffle in less than 30 minutes. As the volume of data, pipelines and applications increase, Baffle automatically scales — without taxing the data, security or compliance teams with additional operational management. Baffle Manager 2.0 also includes a secrets store, certificates store and Single Sign-on (SSO) authentication to simplify deployment and enterprise integration. And virtually every action can be fully automated with Baffle Manager 2.0’s integrations.
“No company can implement or manage critical data protection on an application-by-application basis, especially with the explosion of a new generation of data-intensive AI application workflows,” said Ameesh Divatia, CEO of Baffle. “Baffle is known for being the easiest way to protect data without application or code changes. Baffle Manager 2.0 makes enterprise-wide scaling and ongoing management even more automated with a single, redesigned UI that streamlines every aspect of data-cenric protection across the ever-changing application landscape.”
About Baffle
Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores. Baffle’s no-code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data with no application changes or impact to the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates, and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.
