[June 20, 2023] New HomeServe Stories Hub Highlights Exceptional Customer Experiences

At HomeServe, we put our customers at the heart of everything we do. That's why, for almost 20 years, HomeServe has been a leader in home emergency repairs and installations for nearly 5 million customers. Every day, thousands of people visit HomeServe.com to learn about the benefits of subscribing to our service plans, which take the worry and inconvenience out of home emergency repairs. Today, HomeServe is excited to bring a new feature to our website: A customer-focused content hub featuring stories directly from customers in the United States and Canada. Our Customer Stories content hub features 50 stories from real, satisfied homeowners who were excited to tell the world about the exceptional service and peace-of-mind they received when working with HomeServe. These stories include: Sally from Bellmore, New York who called HomeServe about a sewer line problem and had a local contractor there the very next day to assess and complete the repair. Having a HomeServe plan meant that Sally did not have to pay out-of-pocket for the $8,500 repair. "If I hadn't enrolled in this policy, I would have had to put this entire repair on my credit card - I never would have had the funds for or expected a surprise repair of this nature," Sally explained.

Ronald S. of Brockton, Mass. explains that, while he's had several different home warranty service companies over the years, "I've never seen such excellence as I've received from HmeServe. I had an electrical problem, and, within 48 hours, it was fixed."

The site also features jobs completed free of charge for non-customers through the HomeServe Cares Foundation, including Christine from Boise, Idaho whose home's failing infrastructure was losing thousands of gallons of water every day. Her water provider connected Christine to the HomeServe Cares Foundation, which worked with a local contractor to replace the failing line. The Foundation covered the entire $6,500 cost for Christine and her family.



"Hearing from our customers every day is among the highlights of my job as CEO. The stories we're sharing today - and will continue sharing - represent just a sampling of the countless positive testimonials we receive every year from customers who are so thankful that HomeServe was there for them during a stressful home emergency," said Tom Rusin, CEO of HomeServe North America. "I often tell people HomeServe is more than a service provider; we're a customer service company. That's because offering customers the highest level of service is at the very core of who we are, and what we do at HomeServe."

The customers featured in the Customers Stories content hub are verified homeowners who had a repair completed and covered by their repair service plan or through the HomeServe Cares Foundation. These homeowners weren't compensated to share their experiences. They simply wanted to tell their story because they know it's inevitable that homeowners in their community and elsewhere could also benefit from HomeServe. When faced with their emergency home repair, these customers wondered, "I don't have time for this. Who's going to fix it? And how much is it going to cost?" But because they had access to HomeServe, those concerns quickly went away with a simple phone call. To read all our Customer Stories, visit https://www.homeserve.com/en-us/customer-stories/. About HomeServe HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe), the leading residential infrastructure repair services company with nearly 5 million customers across North America, protects homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies. HomeServe empowers its over 1,200 leading municipal and utility partners to educate, protect and advocate for their customers who are faced with home repair emergencies. Through its network of skilled, locally based technicians, HomeServe makes a repair or install in a customer's home every 34 seconds. HomeServe is also a leading installer of residential HVAC systems and has installed over $100 million dollars' worth of residential efficiency upgrades over the past twelve months. HomeServe has an exceptional customer satisfaction rating, is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is endorsed by the National League of Cities. For more information about HomeServe and to get the latest home repair advice and customer stories, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA, Instagram @HomeServe_USA and on LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For company news, follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620111300/en/

