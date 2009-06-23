[June 20, 2023] New Research: Only 4% of US Organizations Avoid Network Outages in an Average Quarter Tweet

Fewer than one in twenty CIOs can claim that they have avoided a network outage, according to new research by Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ, DGII, www.digi.com) and provider of secure and Smart Out of Band management solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620076614/en/ Opengear shares research revealing that 96% of US businesses expeience at least one outage quarterly, pointing to the need for improved network resilience (Graphic: Business Wire)



This finding is among new research by Opengear of both CIOs and network engineers in the US. The scale and frequency of network outages is revealed by 96% of CIOs stating that they experience downtime at least once a quarter.

Further survey statistics reveal that network downtime has a significant financial impact for businesses. Figures show that for each minute of disruption, 24% of organizations lose between $2,501 and $5,000. As an average, this figure equates to $4,344 for every minute of downtime incurred. Due to continued network outages and rising economic pressures, 79% of CIOs now say it's harder to meet customer expectations in today's environment, a concern also reflected by 68% of network engineers. 92% of CIOs have therefore increased their budget over the last 12 months to improve their network resilience, with almost half (44%) dedicating over 50% of their IT budget to infrastructure spend in order to secure their operations. "Our research findings lay bare the challenges that organizations in the US are facing with network outages in 2023," said Gary Marks, President at Opengear. "It's perhaps unsurprising that CIOs are allocating more investment to network resiliency to ensure that downtime doesn't occur. The key is where this investment is being targeted. From critical first day deployments and everyday maintenance, to worst day scenarios such as network outages, organizations need always-on access to their critical resources to ensure business continuity. Smart Out of Band technologies can enable remediation of network issues from any location, helping to reinforce business resilience in a difficult economic climate." About Opengear Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to support critical IT infrastructure on the First Day, Every Day and Worst Day. Through presence and proximity, Opengear solutions enable provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices through innovative software and appliances. Opengear solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail, and manufacturing sectors. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with an R&D center in Brisbane, Australia. For more information, visit www.opengear.com/. About Digi International Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor, and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability, and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, the company has helped customers connect more than 100 million things - and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230620076614/en/

