New Senior Vice President, Head of Brand, Digital Marketing and Communication to lead brand refresh plans for OrangeTee & Tie

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OrangeTee & Tie (OrangeTee) has announced a strategic hire to its senior management team. Jon Tan, Senior Vice President, Head of Brand, Digital Marketing and Communication is its newest face as it continues to charge ahead with brand transformation plans while leveraging the latest digital and social marketing trends to enhance the agency's services. With over 15 years of experience in branding, digital marketing, and communications, Jon's domain expertise, multi-disciplinary approach, and ability to be a strategic consultant to both internal and external stakeholders will be an asset to the company. "We are delighted to have Jon on board! As OrangeTee adapts to new digital disruptions to uplift our brand as a client-centric agency, we remain committed to delivering quality experiences to our stakeholders. Jon's digital-first mindset and capabilities will definitely elevate our brand positioning among our stakeholders and boost our success when marketing new residential projects. His expertise is a boon that complements our agents' passion and commitment to our clients," said Steven Tan, Chief Executive Officer of OrangeTee & Tie. Jon is a proven industry leader with a strong track record of success, including senior roles at Far East Organization, ERA Realty Network, and other key industry players. In these roles, he was responsible for developing and executing strategic marketing campaigns that resulted in significant business growth. Jon is also a skilled digital marketer who understands the gravity of proptech in transforming the customr experience. During the pandemic, he transformed the property viewing experience at one of his previous companies with live online property shows, tapping on virtual reality for 360-degree property videos, and offering digitally immersive walkthroughs. These innovative initiatives were well-received by customers and helped to keep the real estate business robust during a challenging time.



"Online property marketing has been deeply entrenched in our lives in recent years, especially in social media, and we need to act proactively and intelligently to its new challenges. With artificial intelligence at the core of OrangeTee digital innovations, we are able to shape how our agents market their clients' properties more effectively and position themselves ahead of the competition. With the resources and support I have been given by the company, it's vital that we stay attuned to the latest digital and social marketing trends and how we can leverage them," said Jon Tan, Senior Vice President, Head of Brand, Digital Marketing and Communication, OrangeTee & Tie. Adding on to his plans to take OrangeTee forward, Jon shared that the agency will be taking a systematic approach starting with a comprehensive brand review, taking a deep dive to understand internal and external stakeholders' perceptions of the brand before embarking on the brand transformation plans. There are already ongoing talks for strategic digital partnerships to provide stronger support for agents. New property marketing and content generation ideas are also in the pipeline to help agents better reach clients.

In recent months, Jon's appointment is the second new addition to OrangeTee's senior management team. Earlier in April 2023, seasoned real estate practitioner and speaker, Justin Quek, was appointed as the company's Deputy Chief Executive Officer. The refreshed and technology-savvy leadership has already seen OrangeTee leverage artificial intelligence and new platforms to take its agent app to the next level. Building on the momentum, more will be done to support customers amidst ever-changing consumer viewing habits against a backdrop of a shifting real estate landscape. Its latest dynamic video content strategy combines public education and entertainment, targeting stakeholders across multiple social media platforms. Such initiatives signal that OrangeTee is clearly poised to reinforce its position as a trusted, digital-first and forward-thinking company in the real estate sector. For more information on OrangeTee & Tie, please visit: https://www.orangetee.com/Home/ About OrangeTee & Tie Founded in February 2000, OrangeTee has firmly established itself as one of the most reputable, dynamic and fast-growing real estate companies in Singapore over the past two decades. In 2017, the associate agencies of OrangeTee and Edmund Tie & Company merged to form OrangeTee & Tie. Today, the company remains at the forefront of technology and innovation in the property industry, with its digital solutions such as the exclusive OrangeTee Agent App. OrangeTee champions transparent and ethical advisory practices, while committed to building a sustainable business. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/new-senior-vice-president-head-of-brand-digital-marketing-and-communication-to-lead-brand-refresh-plans-for-orangetee--tie-301852720.html SOURCE OrangeTee

