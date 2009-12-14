TMCnet News
New CheapAir.com Study Reveals U.S. Cities with Highest International Airfare Increase
According to the latest flight data, international flights are up across the U.S.
LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today CheapAir.com published its International Year-Over-Year Airfare Trend Study, comparing 128 million airfares in markets across the United States, revealing which metropolitan areas are paying the most for international flight departures and which international regions are seeing the biggest changes in airfare. According to the study, international airfare is up an average of 18%, or about $168 per ticket, compared to this time last year, causing a spike in airfare for all U.S. cities with international routes.
Demand for international travel remains strong, even as prices rise, and availability is limited to some destinations. As a result, the top five cities with the largest international fare spikes on average compared to 2022 include:
See the full ranking list of the top 10 U.S. cities with the biggest increases in international airfare.
Additionally, flight costs are up for almost all international destinations except for the South Pacific/Oceania region, which includes destinations such as Australia and
To make international airfare prices more affordable, travelers can follow these tips on the best times to buy based on the results of CheapAir.com's 2023 Annual International Airfare Study:
For additional information and the full ranking list of the U.S. cities and international regions with the steepest price hikes, check out the full CheapAir.com 2023 International Year-Over-Year Airfare Trend Study.
About CheapAir.com
Headquartered in California, 2022 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards winner CheapAir.com is powered by a team of travel enthusiasts who use cutting-edge technology and superior customer service to simplify the way people shop for travel. Our proprietary airfare shopping engine provides an easy-to-understand view of flight and fare options, to make trip planning easy and joyful. Only CheapAir provides full apples-to-apples comparisons so you can see and book across different airlines and different flights, not just the lowest fares, but also the best value flights based on quality, comfort, and inflight amenities. Along with its sister company, AmTrav for Business Travelers, CheapAir.com has helped over five million people buy plane tickets and travel with confidence.
