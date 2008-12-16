[June 14, 2023] New area code 382 in southwestern Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting June 17, 2023, the new 382 area code will be introduced in in the region currently served by area codes 226,519 and 548 in southwestern Ontario.

The introduction of this new area code is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers in the region, ensuring residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand well into the future. Starting June 17, 2023, residents and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code. Numbers with the new 382 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes – 226, 519 and 548. Important information



Existing numbers keep the same area code

Local calling areas remain the same

All local calls will require 10 digits (area code + local number)

Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611 and 911 will still be dialed using only three digits

Businesses using communications systems that restrict long distance calling will need to add 382 as a local area code The Telecommunications Alliance Canada's major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca.

SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]