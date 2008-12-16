TMCnet News
|
New area code 382 in southwestern Ontario
OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting June 17, 2023, the new 382 area code will be introduced in in the region currently served by area codes 226,519 and 548 in southwestern Ontario.
Starting June 17, 2023, residents and businesses requesting a new phone number may receive one with the new area code. Numbers with the new 382 area code will only be assigned to customers once there is no longer a sufficient supply of numbers with the existing area codes – 226, 519 and 548.
Important information
The Telecommunications Alliance
Canada's major telecommunications service providers have joined forces to develop a communications campaign informing the public about the introduction of new area codes in certain calling areas. For more information about new area codes in Canada, please visit newareacodes.ca.
SOURCE Telecommunications Alliance
04/08/2009
12/16/2008
03/13/2013