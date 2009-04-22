New Boomi Event Streams Service Enables Event-Driven Integrations at Scale

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced Event Streams, a multi-tenant enterprise message queuing and streaming service fully hosted and managed within the Boomi platform. Now available through Boomi and in AWS Marketplace, the new service allows organizations to create integrations that are more resilient, scalable, and real-time than traditional point-to-point integration processes.

New Boomi Event Streams Enables Event-Driven Integrations at Scale (Graphic: Business Wire)

The need for exchanging data in a scalable and timely manner has grown as companies increasingly require more resources to make accurate decisions that drive business goals. However, IT teams within organizations often find themselves spending too much time on ad hoc tasks rather than focusing on more complex projects that better contribute to the overall health of the business.

With Boomi Event Streams, customers can accelerate and simplify the delivery of dynamic business outcomes by easily creating high-performance, scalable, event-driven connections for demanding integration use cases. Management and monitoring of event-driven streams is simplified with a single user interface, enabling centralized integration development, management, and monitoring of all integration use cases. This in turn automates day-to-day processes that can address more tactical issues, while freeing up IT resources for more value-add work.

According to Senior Research Analyst, Carl Lehmann, at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, "An event-driven enterprise maintains a constant state of awareness, and can quickly sense and effectively respond to any sudden changes in execution, performance, market dynamics, business risks and customer opportunities. Virtually all key performance indicators can be improved and enhanced business outcomes can be achieved - such as maintaining inventory at optimal levels, executing financial transactions without delay, operating production lines unimpeded, and reducing errors - by investing in technologies that enable the event-driven enterprise."1

Businesses of all industries that need real-time information and data - from retail to manufacturing - can depend on Boomi Event Streams to build resilient integrations and establish reliable processes.

"We rely on the Boomi platform to speed and simplify the integration of our applications and back-end systems, and break down data silos," said Prexa Dave, Integration Manager, Nutanix. "As a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure, we're always focused on increasing automation and building efficiencies. That's why we're excited to see Boomi introduce an Event Streams service. With event streaming capabilities built into the Boomi platform, we'll be able to make more informed decisions, adapt quickly, and establish reliable, automated processes - all based on the constant flow of real-time data throughout our business environment."

"Event Streams will help customers streamline their efforts through a single product - driving projects forward to address rapidly evolving business needs," said Ed Macosky, Chief Product Officer at Boomi. "Speed, productivity, flexibility, and connectivity are key values here at Boomi, and Event Streams enables us to extend our mission to connect everyone to everything, anywhere."

As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake, and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers.

Recently included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America's fastest growing and most innovative technology companies, Boomi has also won three International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year (two years in a row) and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022, and received the prestigious 5-star rating for two consecutive years in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel.

About Boomi

Boomi aims to make the world a better place by connecting everyone to everything, anywhere. The pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), and now a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi touts the largest customer base among integration platform vendors and a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners - including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake. Global organizations turn to Boomi's award-winning platform to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

1 S&P Global Market Intelligence, The event-driven enterprise: Techniques to rapidly sense and respond to change, risk and opportunity, January 31, 2023

