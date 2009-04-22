[June 12, 2023] New GRF5607/8 PAs Deliver ½ W of Linear Power for 5G without DPD

Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal release of the GRF5607 and GRF5608, the first in a new class of ½ W linear power amplifiers being developed by the company. These InGaP HBT amplifiers were designed specifically for 5G wireless infrastructure applications requiring exceptional native linearity over temperature extremes of -40°C to 85°C. Spanning frequency ranges of 703-748MHz and 746-830MHz, respectively, the GRF5607 and GRF5608 are tuned to operate within the n12, n14, n18, n20 and n28 5G new radio (NR) bands. The devices typically deliver 26dBm of linear power over the entire -40°C to 85°C temperature range while maintaining ACLR levels of better than -45dBc and EVM levels < 1.2% - all without the aid of supplemental linearization schemes like digital pre-distortion (DPD). The ability to beat the -45dBc ACLR performance metric without DPD is critical for cellular applications like home and commercial repeaters/boosters, femtocells, and picocells, as well as cable loss compensators which are used in conjunction with automotive 'shark fin' antennas. In each of these use cases, the sensitivity to cost, power and size constraints prohibits the use of elaborate linearization techniques like DPD. Instead, designers must rely on the power amplifier's native linearity to meet the stringent emissions mask requirements imposed by the latest 5G standards. "The GRF56xx series directly builds upon the market success of the company's previously released ¼ W family of power amplifiers," says Jim Ahne, Guerrilla RF's VP of Automotive and 5G Products. "As announced last November, Guerrilla RF has made significant inroads into the automotive cellular market, and these power amplifiers represent a significant piece of its established business. By essentially doubling the output power, GRF is enabling customers to increase the range of their systems by up to 40%. Given that these new devices are pin-pin compatible with the previously released GRF55xx series, customers now have an easy path to upgrading the range capabilities of their existing repeater/booster and compensator platforms. The new series also ensures Guerrilla RF maintains its dominant position ithin this rapidly growing market segment."



The GRF5607 and GRF5608 come in pin-compatible 3mm x 3mm, 16-pin QFN packages. Pricing and Availability

Samples and evaluation boards are available now for the GRF5607 and GRF5608. Prices start at $1.76 (10,000-up, EXW USA). Visit https://www.guerrilla-rf.com/products/detail/sku/5607 and https://www.guerrilla-rf.com/products/detail/sku/5608 for additional details. About Guerrilla RF, Inc. Founded in 2013 and based in Greensboro, NC, Guerrilla RF develops and manufactures high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) to wireless OEMs in multiple market segments - including 5G/4G macro and small cell base stations, cellular repeaters/DAS, automotive telematics such as SDARS/V2X/GPS/DAB, military communications, navigation, and high-fidelity wireless audio. Guerrilla RF has an extensive portfolio of over 100 high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave semiconductor devices. The existing product line includes ultra-low noise amplifiers, gain blocks, driver amplifiers, mixers, RF switches, digital step attenuators (DSAs), and linear power amplifiers (PAs) - the critical building blocks for mission-critical, performance-driven wireless applications. To date, the company has shipped over 175 million devices and has repeatedly been included in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list. Guerrilla RF recently made the top Inc. 500 list for the second year in a row, coming in at No. 421 and 489 for the 2020 and 2021 rankings, respectively. For more information, please visit https://guerrilla-rf.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn. Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other statements concerning opinions or judgments of the company and its management about future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company's filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612502909/en/

