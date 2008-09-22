[June 07, 2023] Unlocking the Future of Personalized Experiences: Qualtrics' Customer Journey Optimizer

TMCnet News It is paramount for businesses to provide a high level of customer experiences, especially if they seek to thrive and grow. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the future of customer personalization lies in harnessing the power of experience data and orchestration. The increasing adoption of digital products, services, and experiences is transforming the revenue streams of organizations worldwide. IDC forecasts that by 2026, 40% of total revenue for Global 2000 organizations will be generated through digital means.



To tap into this potential, businesses must adapt and prioritize the customer journey. Qualtrics understands the importance of delivering seamless and personalized experiences to customers. In line with this vision, Qualtrics announced the general availability of Customer Journey Optimizer, a revolutionary journey analytics and orchestration solution powered by Qualtrics Experience iD. This solution helps organizations identify key moments and points of friction in the customer journey and prioritize actions to enhance customer experiences.

Customer Journey Optimizer by Qualtrics creates a comprehensive omnichannel view of the entire customer journey, enabling organizations to pinpoint the exact stage of the journey customers are in, identify experience breakdowns, and understand the impact on the business, such as lost revenue or increased service costs. This solution offers journey analytics capabilities, allowing teams to delve deeper into the data and analyze how specific issues impact different customer segments and channels. Additionally, Customer Journey Optimizer seamlessly integrates with existing systems, providing pre-built connections that empower organizations to troubleshoot and orchestrate the best responses to ensure customers achieve their desired outcomes. "In today's digital world, a poor customer experience can cost businesses trillions. That's why it's so important for businesses to focus on creating a positive and seamless experience for customers across channels," said Qualtrics President of Product, User Experience and Engineering Brad Anderson. "With Qualtrics Customer Journey Optimizer and Experience iD, businesses can arm customer, marketing and digital teams with the journey analytics and orchestration capabilities they need to help customers achieve their goals and increase spending, loyalty and customer advocacy." Qualtrics' Customer Journey Optimizer, coupled with Experience iD, equips customer, marketing, and digital teams with the necessary journey analytics and orchestration capabilities to enhance customer satisfaction, increase spending, foster loyalty, and drive customer advocacy. This solution empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions, ensuring that each interaction with a customer is tailored to their unique needs and preferences. The Credit Union of Colorado is a prime example of how Customer Journey Optimizer can drive positive outcomes for businesses. The credit union aimed to increase the adoption of digital banking services among new customers while reducing the strain on its contact center and streamlining operations. By leveraging the insights provided by Customer Journey Optimizer, the credit union gained a comprehensive understanding of the user onboarding process, identifying friction points that could be addressed through updated coaching for branch employees. Additionally, the credit union successfully implemented orchestrated nudges at the right time, such as personalized emails and texts, to encourage more digitally engaged customers to fully utilize the available services. 'Qualtrics Customer Journey Optimizer provided our teams with a clear understanding of our new membership journey and our opportunities to orchestrate personalized messaging that tap into the unique attributes and actions of each customer,' said Mitch Rosenbaum, the SVP of Marketing and Digital Services at Credit Union of Colorado. Within weeks of implementing Customer Journey Optimizer, the credit union witnessed tangible improvements in the adoption of services by new members, including increased engagement with the digital platform, activation of cards and enrollment in e-statements. These outcomes demonstrate the potential for organizations to deepen relationships with customers, drive growth, and achieve cost savings by leveraging the power of Customer Journey Optimizer. As digital interactions continue to shape the business landscape, companies that prioritize customer experience and leverage data-driven insights will be at the forefront of success. With Qualtrics leading the way, businesses can embark on a journey toward enhanced customer satisfaction, increased loyalty, and sustainable growth.





Edited by Greg Tavarez



