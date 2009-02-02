[June 06, 2023] Ripple's Role in the Development of Central Bank Digital Currencies

TMCnet News With all of the digital currencies currently available, 2023 has proven to be a significant one for the world of crypto. More than 65 countries are advancing the development of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), and at least 20 central banks have launched their pilot programs already? (according to the Atlantic Council).



With this data in mind, recent news from crypto solutions company Ripple has been announced. Ripple officially unveiled a groundbreaking development: The Ripple CBDC Platform.

Ripple, a firm known for its work on problem-solving the long-standing inefficiencies of the financial world, has championed the use of scalable crypto technology for creating new business models and opportunities for some time. Now, the Ripple CBDC Platform - a frictionless, end-to-end solution for central banks, governments and financial institutions - is designed to issue and manage central bank digital currencies. This platform was developed by leveraging the power of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a public and decentralized Layer 1 blockchain renowned for its speed, energy efficiency, and reliability. Aiming to increase financial inclusion and lower the costs and risks associated with domestic and cross-border payments, Ripple's CBDC Platform addresses multiple use cases. These include wholesale and retail CBDCs on a private ledger and issuing a stablecoin. Thus, central banks and governments are positioned to bring the next tier of digitization to their financial services, potentially extending access to millions of unbanked individuals worldwide. Surangel Whipps Jr, President of the Republic of Palau, acknowledged the role of this innovative platform in fostering financial innovation. He stated, "Partnering with Ripple to help create our national digital currency is part of our commitment to lead in financial innovation and technologies, which will provide the citizens of Palau with greater financial access." James Wallis, Ripple's Vice President of Central Bank Engagements & CBDCs, also expressed confidence of his own in the platform's potential to assist central banks and governments in devising strategies for CBDC implementations. According to Wallis, "The innovative capabilities of the platform will help enable instant settlement of both domestic and cross-border payments, reduce risk, and improve the user experience of quickly sending and receiving digital currency on either side of a transaction." Recently, Juniper Research (News - Alert) ranked Ripple's CBDC solutions as number one among 15 total CBDC technology providers, further solidifying Ripple's standing in the field. CB Insights also recognized Ripple's CBDC solutions among the best for blockchain cross-border payments.





