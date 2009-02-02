TMCnet News
New Apogee Cloud and Security Professional Services Simplify Higher Education Cloud Adoption and Strengthen Campus Security Posture
Apogee, the trusted strategic managed technology services partner to higher education, today announced Apogee Cloud and Security Professional Services to help colleges and universities struggling with gaps in talent or expertise improve IT and data center efficiency and enhance institutional resilience. From cloud readiness and migration projects to disaster recovery and information security planning, Apogee brings the expertise, tools, and processes higher education IT teams need to accelerate cloud adoption and strengthen their institutional security posture.
"Embracing the cloud and hybrid cloud can create new opportunities, and protecting critical data can minimize the impact of cyberattack. But many colleges and universities are struggling with limited cloud and security expertise and little time to devote to these strategies," said Dave Fuhrmann, Apogee vice president of cloud services and security solutions. "I'm elated that today we are able to provide our institutional clients with the professional services needed to forge a path to the cloud or hybrid cloud and to enhance the efficiency, security, and performance of campus applications, data, and data center infrastructure."
Cloud Professional Services
Apogee Cloud Professional Services help campus IT teams create new avenues for efficiency, cost-savings, and innovation by closing gaps in in-house cloud and data center expertise to accelerate digital transformation initiatives. These professional services include:
The college chose Apogee to help migrate its ERP system to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.
"It seemed logical to me to make the move to AWS and adopt a system that was much easier to manage-one that didn't require an investment in hardware every five years," said Glen Profeta, chief technology officer at College of the Sequoias. "Our team has the confidence and ability to innovate rapidly in a way that was not feasible when we were on premises. We're excited to discover what else is possible with the cloud."
Security Professional Services
Apogee Security Professional Services help campuses fortify their IT security posture by protecting critical student and research data and minimizing the impact of cyberattack. Apogee experts help prepare campus IT teams to thwart bad actors, stay on top of an evolving threat landscape, and proactively manage through security incidents to maximize infrastructure resilience and protect the campus reputation. These professional services include:
Apogee Cloud and Security Professional Services are available now. Clients interested in scheduling a consultation with Apogee about cloud and security challenges may fill out this form.
About Apogee
Established in Austin in 1999, Apogee is a leading provider of managed technology services that enable colleges and universities to innovate to enrich the campus experience and foster student vitality. Uniquely positioned to serve higher education, Apogee supports a community of more than 1 million students and administrators at nearly 400 colleges and universities nationwide. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes Managed Campus (networks and managed IT and cloud services), ResNet (residential networks), campus engagement and digital signage, and video services. Visit Apogee at apogee.us.
