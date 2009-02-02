[June 06, 2023] New EnTribe Survey Reveals User-Generated Content Impacts Consumer Purchases More Than Social Media Influencers

OAKLAND, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnTribe , the first-of-its-kind SaaS platform for community and content development, today announced the results of a proprietary survey designed to highlight how the use of user-generated content (UGC) within brand marketing initiatives equals greater brand engagement, consumer trust and higher revenue compared to traditional influencer marketing tactics.

“This survey is evidence of the continuous shift we’ve been seeing around consumer preference towards content that is authentic and organic,” said Adam Dornbusch, CEO of EnTribe. “Regardless of industry, user-generated content is allowing brands to build online communities with a foundation of trust and inclusion. We expect to see these trends continue in the months and years to come.” To understand current consumer sentiment towards user-generated content and how it can achieve greater levels of engagement and positive purchasing decisions, the third-party-administered survey polled over a thousand American consumers in April 2023 to understand attitudes towards traditional influencer content and how consumer purchasing habits would differ if brands promoted content generated by their consumers. Notable survey results include: 81 percent of surveyed consumers say a brand’s use of influencers has either no impact or a negative impact on their perception of a brand, with more than half (51 percent) admitting they scroll right past influencer posts

O the contrary, 90 percent stated they would prefer to see brands share content from actual customers

86 percent of respondents mentioned they are more likely to trust a brand that publishes user-generated content as opposed to influencers

Only 12 percent of those surveyed stated they would be inclined to purchase a product if promoted by an influencer, while 62 percent shared they have never purchased a product promoted by an influencer

Of those who have purchased a product endorsed by an influencer, 42 percent admitted they were unhappy and regretted the purchase

Additionally, 90 percent of respondents concluded they have purchased a product after being influenced by friends or family

If brands incorporated user-generated content into marketing initiatives, 82 percent stated they would be more inclined to purchase their products or services





Last year, EnTribe published a survey which reported that 64 percent of respondents see sponsored content every time they use social media. However, those numbers dropped by almost 20 percent in 2023, to 41 percent. Furthermore, last year's survey found that 29 percent of respondents felt sponsored content negatively impacted their perception of a brand. This year, that number has increased by almost 10 percent, to 38 percent. Additionally, 46 percent of respondents mentioned they are likely to share an item they purchased with their social media followers. More than half of the respondents, 55 percent, aged 18-29 are interested in being featured on their favorite brand’s social media. The survey results highlight the continuous negative sentiment consumers are feeling towards social media influencers, which has resulted in fewer brands utilizing mega-influencers and instead turning to user-generated content. The data shows respondents are more likely to engage and buy products with brands that promote content from real customers, creating an opportunity for brands to authentically engage with their target demographic without needing sponsored content.

