New Survey Shows Online Daters Want AI Incorporated into The Dating Process

A recent survey from dating app Flirtini shows that 69 percent of users have either positive or neutral interest in the incorporation of AI tools into the dating process, to provide on-demand assistance while using dating apps SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fears about the rise of artificial intelligence in our personal lives seem to be everywhere these days, but not everyone is opposed to it. In fact, a majority of online daters are either interested in or neutral about the idea of having an AI tool to assist in their dating process. Online dating app Flirtini recently conducted a survey of over 1,000 users of dating apps aged 18 to 40 in the United States, in order to gather preferences regarding AI-related functions. The results indicated that users showed significant interest in having AI features built into the dating process. The two most attractive AI features that respondents rated were the ability to help create an attractive profile description, and a 24/7 chat function with an AI assistant. Survey highlights: 69% of the surveyed audience expressed either positive or neutral interest in the incorporation of an AI tool into the dating process

61% of users responded favorably to the prospect of around-the-clock interaction with an AI assistant

69% of respondents were interested in AI helping them create an attractive profile description

67% of respondents would seek out AI tools that more accurately help determine a match for them Notably, survey respondents were not worried about divulging personal information to a potential AI assistant, with 58.4 percent of respondents taking a positive or extremely positive stance towards the subject, provided that it contributes to enhancing their dating experience. "We are very excited about what these survey results mean for the future of online dating, and re currently using them to add features to our app that will better meet customer needs," said Flirtini CEO Tatiana Tagaeva. "It's clear that dating app users want more guidance in the dating process, and we believe that AI can help reduce friction and make it more enjoyable for everyone."



The demand for help from AI could be driven by the desire to stand out in a saturated online dating marketplace, considering 19 percent of individuals on a dating site can juggle up to 11 conversations at once. Over half of online dating app users positively indicated that having help crafting opening messages would reduce dating-related stress and make the dating process smoother, particularly for men who often feel the need to initiate the conversation after a match. "Artificial intelligence can definitely help enhance the online dating experience," said resident Flirtini dating expert Rikki Dymond. "Users who are more introverted or don't know how to start a conversation could find an AI assistant super helpful, and programs like ChatGPT can provide conversation topics when you're feeling stuck."

Still, Dymond offers a word of caution to users eager to incorporate AI into their dating journeys. "I would warn anyone against relying too heavily on AI, or using it to construct an entire conversation instead of just using it for inspiration. At some point, the person on the other end of the conversation will realize they aren't talking to the real you, and will see this as a deception. That's not going to create a positive foundation for a successful relationship." Navigating love in a digital era can feel overwhelming, with almost too many options at our fingertips. Flirtini aims to provide a fun, carefree dating experience for users, and its state-of-the-art algorithm helps cut through the excess. By leveraging cutting edge technology and insights from its in-house survey and data analytics department, Flirtini is constantly developing its app to help more people find their perfect match. About Flirtini

