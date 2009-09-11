[June 05, 2023] Weave Introduces Softphones for Seamless Remote Communication

TMCnet News Remote work is a game-changer across industries, and small business owners are increasingly seeking the freedom to answer calls from various locations, be it multiple office sites, their homes, or while on the move. This shift is driven by the desire to provide customers with seamless experiences and prioritize flexibility.



Weave's latest features address these needs. The all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses unveiled a range of new features aimed at empowering offices to make the most of remote or hybrid staff. Among the key additions are softphones and significant enhancements to Weave's mobile application. These new capabilities enable teams to answer calls and communicate with patients from anywhere within the U.S. and Canada, whether they are working in the office or remotely.

"The ability to take your work with you wherever you go is a powerful, necessary advantage in today's work environments," said Brett White, CEO of Weave. "Nearly four in five of our customers offer remote work in some capacity. Weave Softphones will not only provide business owners with increased flexibility, but will also open revenue opportunities for businesses to take advantage of new customer segments, expand employee talent, and facilitate remote office management." Weave offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance customer interactions, streamline workflows, and boost overall business performance. Over the years, Weave has consistently introduced new products and integrations to meet the changing demands of its customer base. Weave's emphasis on remote work capabilities aligns with the broader shift in the business landscape toward flexible work arrangements. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote work practices, and many businesses have realized the benefits of allowing employees to work from anywhere. By integrating Softphones into their platform, Weave acknowledges the growing need for businesses to adapt and provide their staff with the flexibility required to succeed in today's rapidly changing work environment. Weave's Softphones feature brings added convenience and connectivity to remote staff, allowing them to seamlessly collaborate with their in-office counterparts. The ability to make calls directly from the desktop app and the comfort of using a headset provides a more streamlined experience for employees and facilitates efficient communication within the team. 'Weave Softphones are a wonderful addition. We are using them for our staff who work offsite, full-time or part-time, as it keeps them connected to the office in a much better way," said Dr. Jeffrey Ellis, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. "My staff in the office also like it because it makes it much easier to call someone directly from the desktop app, and a headset is comfortable for anyone with neck pain.' Weave's latest release of Softphones and other enhancements to their platform demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to providing small- and medium-sized businesses with the tools they need to succeed in a changing world. By enabling remote work and empowering businesses to leverage the benefits of flexible work arrangements, Weave is contributing to the transformation of the modern workplace. As businesses continue to navigate the challenges of the post-pandemic era, Weave's innovative solutions position them to thrive in the face of evolving customer expectations and market dynamics.





