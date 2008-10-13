[June 01, 2023] New Nonprofit Organization Forms to Encourage Democratic Voters to Move to Key Swing States

Nine Swing States Targeted: AZ, GA, MI, NC, NH, NV, PA, VA, WI WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swing States Action Fund, a new nonprofit political organization, has formed to help inspire, engage, and mobilize Democratic voters to reside, vote, and thrive in key swing states that have a huge stake in U.S. presidential and congressional elections. The new organization's projects will include encouraging and assisting willing and able Democratic voters to relocate to swing states and organizing voter registration and mobilization efforts in swing states. "The purpose of the new organization is to help protect American democracy against forces attempting to restrict voting rights, overturn elections, and weaken our democratic institutions," said Kenneth Derrick, President of Swing States Action Fund. "The organization is committed to helping people make informed decisions about their lives and to be active citizens in their communities." The new organization will target nine swing states (also called battleground states or purple states) in its organizing and mobilization efforts: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin. States could be added or dropped from the list of targeted states as voting patterns change over time.



"Because we recognize that it's not practical or realistic for everyone to just pack up and move, the organization will concentrate its efforts on Democratic voters who are already considering or planning to move," said Derrick. "This focus would include people in life transitions, such as new college graduates and recent retirees from the workforce." The new organization plans to coordinate a network of current residents in the nine states to serve as volunteers to help new residents with information and support in relocating and working to ensure a smooth transition to their new home state.

For more information about relocating to a swing state or volunteering with the new organization, visit www.SwingStatesFund.org. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, almost 10 percent of the U.S. population moves each year. Over 4 million people every year move across state lines in the U.S. About Swing States Action Fund Swing States Action Fund is a nonprofit political organization focused on inspiring, engaging, and mobilizing Democratic voters to reside, vote, and thrive in key swing states to protect American democracy. Contact: Kenneth Derrick, (302) 217-6576, [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-nonprofit-organization-forms-to-encourage-democratic-voters-to-move-to-key-swing-states-301839745.html SOURCE Swing States Action Fund

