[May 31, 2023] New eID scheme gives EU citizens easy access to public services online

The European Commission voted a new electronic identification scheme that creates new opportunities for EU citizens and businesses. SOFIA, Bulgaria, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evrotrust Technologies AD, a leading European qualified trust service provider has been successfully voted by the Cooperation Network at the European Commission as a pre-notified electronic identification (eID) scheme under the eIDAS Regulation. This opens the doors for citizens of all member states to access public services in the entire EU completely digitally with only a few clicks. Earlier this year, Evrotrust, headquartered in Bulgaria, attracted a pre-seed investment of 2.5 million euros, distinguishing itself as a leader in the Central and Eastern European start-up space. The company has over 1 million international users aged between 18 and 80 and over 100 business clients, 15 of which re some of the major banking institutions worldwide.



"We are incredibly proud to have been pre-notified by the EU under the eIDAS regulation" said Evrotrust Chairman of the Board of Directors, prof. George Dimitrov. "This achievement is a testament to our dedication to providing trustworthy and reliable digital identity and e-signing solutions to individuals and businesses in Europe. We look forward to continuing to innovate in the area of digital transformation and play a leading role in the future of digital identities and qualified trust services." The pre-notification procedure of Evrotrust involved peer review assessment for eIDAS compliance by all European member states. The procedure took more than 6 months, and as a result, the Evrotrust eID scheme is recognized to meet both high and substantial assurance levels, demonstrating its commitment to providing secure digital identity to individuals and businesses across Europe. Last year Evrotrust was recognized by Deloitte as one of the 50 fastest-growing tech start-ups in central Europe for its stunning 958% growth rate.

About Evrotrust Evrotrust is a leading electronic identity and qualified trust service provider with a mission to help businesses and governments digitally transform their processes and develop sustainable digital channels. The Evrotrust platform is an end-to-end solution for remote electronic identification and digital signing with qualified signatures that enables users to remotely register and authenticate for any service using only their smartphone. It is easily integrated into third-party backend systems and mobile applications. Working with Evrotrust empowers any organization to provide an excellent user experience while staying compliant with regulations and keeping fraud away. www.evrotrust.com Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081253/evrotrust_Logo.jpg View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-eid-scheme-gives-eu-citizens-easy-access-to-public-services-online-301838295.html

