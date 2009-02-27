[May 30, 2023] New Senior Team Members Strengthen IA Capital Group's Investment Focus at the Intersection of Health and Insurtech/Fintech

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IA Capital Group, the longest-tenured and most experienced venture capital firm focused on insurtech, announces new senior team members that strengthen its investment focus at the intersection of health and insurtech/fintech: Christy Lane , PhD, formerly an IA Capital Advisory Partner, joins the firm's core team as a Venture Partner

, PhD, formerly an IA Capital Advisory Partner, joins the firm's core team as a Venture Partner Bob Sollmann , a Senior Advisor in Accenture's North American Insurance practice and former EVP at MetLife, joins IA Capital as an Advisory Partner

, a Senior Advisor in Accenture's North American Insurance practice and former EVP at MetLife, joins IA Capital as an Advisory Partner Dave O'Brien , former CEO of both Agreement Express and Zywave, joins IA Capital as an Advisory Partner

, former CEO of both Agreement Express and Zywave, joins IA Capital as an Advisory Partner IA Capital's health-related investments include leading financing rounds in Health Gorilla and Sparta Science A leader in Series A and B venture investments across North American insurtech and fintech, IA Capital is increasingly focused on insurtech/fintech startups with health-related data, analytics, AI and/or personalization capabilities. Subsectors of interest include: healthcare payments, life insurtech, health insurtech including Medicare, and technologies related to workers' compensation, group benefits, disability insurance, long-term care insurance, longevity, wellness, decumulation, retirement, and wealth management. Dr. Christy Lane currently serves as the Director of Insurance Solutions for Health Gorilla, an interoperability health data platform provider, and as a senior advisor to Sparta Science, a leading technology company specializing in movement health and falls prevention. IA Capital co-led Health Gorilla's Series B financing with Ntionwide and participated in its $50 million Series C financing, and also led Sparta Science's 2023 financing. Dr. Lane is a founder of the Wearable Health Lab at Stanford University and a Full Professor of Health and Physical Education. She is the founder of Vivametrica, an insurtech company that leveraged data from wearable devices to predict mortality and disease risks. Her expertise spans predictive analytics, biomarkers, lifestyle underwriting, rehabilitation, and electronic medical data.



Bob Sollmann is a recognized business unit leader across group benefits, voluntary benefits and retirement, having served in senior roles at Accenture for 10 years and at MetLife for over 20 years. Dave O'Brien led both Agreement Express and Zywave, two agency-focused insurtech companies, to record growth, profits and highly successful sale transactions.

"Christy is an industry leader in healthtech; Bob is an industry leader in group benefits; and Dave is an industry leader in agency tech. We are extremely pleased to have them join our team as we ramp up our capabilities in these areas, which are integral to our investment thesis." said IA Capital Managing Partner Andy Lerner. In addition to Health Gorilla and Sparta Science, IA Capital's investments at the intersection of health and insurtech/fintech include: Integriant Ventures Insurance Services, a technology-enabled insurance agency focused on Medicare and life insurance;

Brella, a provider of modern supplemental health insurance plans; and

Authentic4D, a medical imaging technology platform and claims assessment provider. About IA Capital Group: Founded in 1992, IA Capital is a New York-based investment firm and manager of the Inter-Atlantic funds. The firm has a 23 year track record of managing venture capital funds for insurance companies, currently totaling 20 insurers representing over $1.5 trillion of assets. In 2021, from two investments of $5 million each, IA Capital distributed $400 million to its investors/partners. Contact: IA Capital Group, Inc.

